How about those Beavers?

Elijah Andersen and Brett Martynowicz delivered their best performances of the season on Friday when Woodland went into Washougal and walked out with a 33-28 win over the No. 7-ranked Panthers. Without question that game and those performances will headline this week’s standout performers.

Meanwhile, it was nice to see Mark Morris pick up a win on its home field at Longview Memorial Stadium in Week 3 when it beat Columbia River 21-3. The victory was historic as it was the first ever for a local team on the new turf on the shared home field. But their success hasn't been limited to The Stadium. In the last two weeks, the Monarchs have outscored their opponents 43-3 after losing 43-0 to Battle Ground to open the season.

Elsewhere, Toledo went into Toutle and smoked the Fighting Ducks 56-0. Toutle Lake decided to run the ball on every play of the first half (except a pass that was called back for a penalty) and it didn’t go well. The Ducks fell behind 42-0 and had just one first down before the intermission.

The Riverhawks remain undefeated and appear capable of running the table given their remaining schedule in the 2B North/South League. The game to watch for Toledo will come in Week 5 when the team heads to Onalaska to take on the Loggers.

The road wasn’t nearly as kind for another previously undefeated team in Ilwaco. The Fishermen saw their perfect opening to the 2023 season shattered in a 41-14 loss at Raymond-South Bend to the Ravens.

Coach Mike Phelps’ Kalama squad continues to play close games, even if they've been shown little reward. The Chinooks fell to the toast of the Trico League at La Center on Friday by a score of 17-6 and dropped to 1-2 on the season.

After losing twice at home to start the season Castle Rock had a better time outside of county lines. The Rockets picked up their first win of the season at Elma on Friday with a breakout performance from Ian Burton. More on that later.

Finally, some of us saw Kelso dismantled in Tumwater. The Hilanders had their ground attack held to just 16 total yards and the defense had the opposite probem. Kelso (1-2) has a tough week to regroup before it hosts 4A Camas on Friday.

Breakout Performance(s)

Castle Rock tailback Ian Burton emerged with a 100-yard rushing performance to carry the Rockets to their first win of the season in a 28-10 win over Elma on Friday. Burton carried the ball 19 times for 107 yards and a touchdown. Another Rockets’ standout was Owen Langdon who came through with a pick-six in the third quarter to open Castle Rock’s lead to three scores on the road.

Winlock’s leading rusher James Cusson had his best game of the year in the team’s loss to Chief Leschi at home. Cusson ran the ball 34 times for 213 yards.

Standout Performance(s)

Let’s start with Andersen of Woodland who did it all in the Beavers’ big win. Andersen totaled four touchdowns while rushing for 154 yards on 31 carries at Washougal. He also had 181 yards on four receptions through the air including an 84-yard touchdown grab. Given Andersen’s big performance as a receiver, it’s no surprise that his senior quarterback also gets a mention here.

Martynowicz passed for 311 yards and three touchdowns on 12-for-18 passing. Time and again he came up with a great ball to create a big play for Woodland which kept the Beavers in control against the favorites from Washougal.

Joining Martynowicz among best outings for quarterbacks in Week 3 was Naselle’s signal caller Jacob Lindstrom. Lindstrom led the Comets as they piled up a whopping 692 total yards. Lindstrom passed for 223 yards and rushed for 191 yards while reaching the end zone four times.

Meanwhile, Naselle tailback Jack Strange finished the win over Sound Christian with 297 total yards and three touchdowns.

Mark Morris running back Kenneth Mullens ran for 109 yards on 16 carries against Columbia River.

Defensively, R.A. Long had two players shine in the team's home loss to Hudson's Bay. Linebacker Franklin Pihl delivered 15 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble and Gage Prince had 14 tackles.

Out on Spirt Lake Highway, Toledo's defensive tackle Bo Birdwell was a force against Toutle Lake, finishing with nine tackles in the Riverhawks big win. Five of those takedowns went for a loss.

Best Win and Best Game

An easy choice in Week 3 as Woodland held off Washougal for a 33-28 upset win on the road one week after falling to 1A La Center by two scores in Week 2. We’ve gone over the performances of Martynowicz and Andersen at length in the sections above.

The 2A GSHL matchup was a one-score game throughout with Woodland coming up with big play after big play to maintain a lead against the ranked Panthers. An 84-yard pass to Andersen saw the Beavers’ biggest playmaker run a 13-yard slant, then spin away from Washougal defenders and out-run everyone the remaining 70 yards to the end zone to give Woodland a 7-0 lead to open the game.

The teams continued to go back and forth until Woodland pulled away with a 45-yard touchdown pass on third-and-8, up 27-21 in the fourth quarter. Martynowicz went back to his biggest weapon in Andersen, hitting the receiver in stride with a perfect deep ball to give Woodland its biggest lead of the game.

The rest is history.

Quotable

“We had a great night. Elijah just had a lights out game. He kind of had the coming out game we all knew was coming for him.” — Woodland coach Sean McDonald

—

“Tumwater is obviously Tumwater. They whooped us across the board in every facet of the game — offense, defense, special teams.” — Kelso coach Steve Amrine

Looking Ahead

There are several big games on the schedule in Week 4 for area programs, but the two that really standout are Kelso’s home contest against 4A Camas on Friday as well as Mark Morris hosting an angry Washougal team.

Kelso is coming off a rough loss on the road to the top-ranked 2A team from Tumwater. The Hilanders desperately needs a bounce-back, feel-good win with league games looming.

And after a rough open, Mark Morris will look to extend its winning streak to three games by beating a quality league foe in the Panthers.