Week 2 of the high school football season brought us a few more blowouts and even a couple of surprises, at least for this supposed expert picker. For one, I didn’t see La Center being able to hang with Woodland, but in my defense I had yet to lay eyes on the Wildcats. Frankly, I figured Elijah Andersen and Brett Martynowicz would be too much for the 1A Trico League leaders.

I was wrong.

And that wasn’t the only time, to my own dismay and displeasure. Yes, I was lone person to (foolishly) pick Capital to knock off Kelso on Schroeder Field. I am going to use the insanity defense on this one. Certainly I didn’t like Kelso’s 31-3 result at Timberline in Week 1 in which it finished with just 44 rushing yards, but I also didn’t like the turnovers.

Still, to expect Kelso not to show up in its first home game of the season was an unforgivable mistake.

Unfortunately, I was right on my pick of Mercer Island over R.A. Long. The Lumberjacks not only lost to the Islanders at home, they were shut out and lost quarterback TraMayne Jenkins to injury. His status going forward wasn’t clear prior to the print deadline.

After getting shut out at Longview Memorial in Week 1, the Monarchs redeemed theselves with a shut out victory on the road at Astoria. Meanwhile, Naselle, Toledo and Ilwaco rolled once again, but it’s back to the drawing board for Toutle Lake and Wahkiakum after strong performances out of the chute.

Castle Rock, on the other hand, will be hoping Stephen Ibsen is ready to go in Week 3 after missing action in the Rockets loss to Kalama.

On to the stars and highlights from the prep gridirons around the region.

Breakout performance(s)

Kelso’s junior tailback Aden Mintonye was instrumental in the Hilanders’ big win over Capital at home Friday. Mintonye ran for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.

In Mark Morris’ shutout win over Astoria, Isaiah Guy led the coverage on the back end while Dash David was a standout along the defensive line.

Ilwaco’s Cannon Johnson made an even bigger name for himself on Friday against Toutle Lake when he scored three times on his 10 touches. In his first season, Johnson finished with 68 rushing yards against the Fighting Ducks.

Standout performer(s)

For the second week in a row, Toledo sophomore quarterback/defensive back Eli Weeks makes the list. In Friday’s dominant win over Rainier (WA), Weeks passed/ran for 175 yards and a touchdown and recorded two interceptions on defense, including a 99-yard pick six.

Weeks’ teammate Ethan Carver had a second consecutive 150-yard game running the football. Carver carved up the Mountaineers’ defense for 184 yards on 17 carries.

Speaking of carving up, Wahkiakum’s senior quarterback Zakk Carlson diced up the Ravens’ secondary for 392 yards and four touchdowns on 28 of 56 passing. Carlson had an 85-yard bomb and another touchdown throw that went for 55 yards. However, Carlson also was intercepted twice in the Mules’ loss.

Likewise, it was another big day for the Naselle tandem of Jacob Lindstrom and Jack Strange. Lindstrom accounted for 335 yards (241 passing yards) and four touchdowns while Strange averaged 20 yards a touch in the Comets’ win over Ocosta. Strange rushed for 267 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries.

Continuing with the tailbacks theme, Fishermen senior Boston Caron rushed for 180 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries as the Fighting Ducks had no answer for him or his backfield mate, Johnson.

Another quarterback in the area had a big game last week when Rainier’s Derek Katon passed for 179 yards and five touchdowns in the Columbians’ victory at Nyssa. His favorite target, Angel Becerra, had three catches and two touchdowns.

However, it wasn’t just offenses that shined last week. Kalama’s lineman Dylan Jones notched 11 tackles and two sacks to help the ‘Nooks top Castle Rock. Meanwhile, R.A. Long linebacker Frank Pihl recorded 14 total tackles and Kolby Knudsen had 10 in the Jacks’ loss at home.

Best Win(s)

The prep scoreline that opened my eyes the most was Ilwaco’s 49-0 win over Toutle Lake. Sure, the game was in Ilwaco and sure, the Fighting Ducks are still rebuilding after a winless campaign a year ago, but the Fishermen won just one game in 2022 and sport a roster of just 26 kids. Ilwaco is now 2-0 and atop the Central 2B Lower East/West division.

Mark Morris’ shutout win on the road in Astoria deserves mention as well. It would have been easy for the Monarchs to be somewhat rattled or perhaps discombobulated after a 42-0 loss at home to open its season. And even if it was able to come together for a strong week of practice, Week 2’s matchup was not only on the road and non-league, it was an out-of-state foe. Instead, the Monarchs took care of business on both sides of the ball.

Best game

With a dearth of close contests in Week 2, the honor here goes to the tilt between Castle Rock and Kalama which saw the Chinooks prevail 16-7 on their home turf on the hill.

The Rockets opened up a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Owen Langdon caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Trevor Rogen and Laef Wallace converted the PAT.

That was the only time Castle Rock would find the end zone against the Chinooks who took control of the game with consecutive trips to the end zone in the second quarter.

Aiden Brown broke free for a 15-yard score and then completed the 2-point conversion with a 2-yard run to give Kalama an 8-7 lead. After a stop on defense, Brown found receiver Drew Schlangen with a 25-yard connection to eventually put the Chinooks up 16-7 after another 2-point conversion.

Neither team was able to get much going in the second half as the respective defenses did their best to get the ball back to their offenses. Castle Rock, though, showed how much it relies on its leader Ibsen who was held out of the game with a lower-body injury sustained in Week 1 in a loss to R.A. Long.

Top QB Performance

Jacob Lindstrom’s efficient 9-for-12 passing for 241 yards and four touchdowns in Naselle’s dominant 82-29 beating of Ocosta takes the cake in Week 2.

Quotable

“We will find out something Friday. Either we have come a long way, or it will be midnight for Cinderella. I think the former.” — Ilwaco coach Ron Rood

Circling the Calendar

Kalama (1-1) at La Center (2-0)

The Chinooks will play their third consecutive non-league against a higher classification opponent when they travel south to La Center.

The Wildcats of the 1A Trico League are off to an undefeated start with decisive wins over Hockinson and Woodland. Though the league implications are null, it’s a game for momentum and each side should be tested.