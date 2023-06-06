It might not be a forever fix, but for the class of 2024 it’s going to be four quarters for the rest of their life when the State championship football games are played at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

Following a temporary move to several outdoor high school facilities in Pierce County, voices on all sides of the gridiron have been calling for an upgrade to the championship facilities. Now, for one season at least, those voices will get what they’ve been barking for thanks to a brand new agreement between the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association and the University of Washington that will bring the high school football championships to Montlake next fall.

The agreement was approved by WIAA officials during an executive board meeting Sunday. The news was first reported by Todd Milles of SB Live on Monday night, and the reactions from football fans around the state were immediate and overwhelmingly positive.

"It's a leap of faith that it will work out for the University of Washington and for us," Hoffman told SB Live.

Woodland head football coach Sean McDonald joined in the chorus on Tuesday afternoon. Before heading south to take over the Beavers last fall he coached at the last two locations for 2B State title games when he took Kalama to the Tacoma Dome and then Harry E. Lang Stadium in Lakewood while collecting championship rings.

“I’m excited for everybody who’s going to be able to partake in the new setup for sure,” McDonald said. “Harry Lang was not great. We were getting changed in their janitorial closet for the second game…It was pretty rough around the edges.”

The other two championship sites in recent years have been Spark Stadium and Mount Tahoma Stadium, neither of which scream pomp or circumstance.

The move away from the Tacoma Dome, the home of the State championship games for two and a half decades prior, came after the WIAA reported attendance figures were down and rental costs were up. The change also coincided with major changes to the seating layout at the Tacoma Dome. That overhaul for concert considerations did no favors to prep football fans who were pushed up and away from the field to the point of losing major parts of the action.

“You had to be seated in the right area to even be able to see inside the hash marks,” McDonald noted.

With the impending move to a Pac-12 venue sight lines shouldn’t be a problem for anyone this time around. On the other hand, the massive size of the stadium has been mentioned as a drawback in some circles who argue that a venue that’s packed to capacity provides a better atmosphere.

McDonald, for one, isn’t buying that.

“A big thing with the Tacoma Dome, having all those games in one place, is that you’d have football fanatics hang around and you’d wind up with more fans than you would otherwise,” he said. “When we played at the Tacoma Dome we played after the 4A game and a lot of those people stuck around. I think it’s the most people I’ve coached in front of in my career… If they have multiple games per day, I think it’s going to be pretty sweet.

And indeed, that is the plan. The championship games for all six classifications in Washington will be split evenly between Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1-2, with kickoff times set for 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. The 1B, 1A and 3A ranks will play on Friday, in that order, with the 2B, 2A and 4A games taking place Saturday, in that order. The move to space the games out by four hours was made in order to address some of the same locker room concerns that McDonald mentioned because teams will not be granted access to the primary locker rooms accessed by college teams during the regular season.

Alas, the return to a single site for classifications signals at least a temporary return to the roots of the modern State championship games. The games were played at the King County Dome (Kingdome) in Seattle from 1977 to 1994. Then the “Kingbowl'' moved south to the Tacoma Dome where it was redubbed the “Gridiron Classic.”

For the last three years there has been no name at all, but maybe that’s about to change.

Whatever monicker sticks, and wherever the championship games wind up after next season, the move will be remembered fondly by the final 12 prep football teams in Washington come December.

“Anybody who knows about State championship games is going to be excited to have a sweet venue like that,” McDonald said. “Whoever took the reins and got that all set up I want to thank them because it’s going to be a great thing for the kids.”