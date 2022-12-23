High School Football: TDN's All-Area Football Team

Offensive MVP

Conner Noah, Kelso

The co-offensive MVP in the 3A GSHL, first-team all-league RB and now University of Nevada-Reno signee accumulated more than 1,100 yards and 10 TDs on the ground, as well as a touchdown reception, for a Kelso unit that made a remarkable comeback against Gig Harbor in the 3A playoff crossover round. Noah’s shifty running style and change-of-direction ability made him a weapon all year for the Scotties. In more than 200 carries as a senior, Noah fumbled just once. He finished his career at Kelso with more than 3,000 yards in four years.

“You mention Hilander running backs, he continues that,” Kelso coach Steve Amrine said.

Defensive MVP

Brady Phillips, Kelso

Phillips was a four-year starter on the interior at a program that has traditionally valued its big men. He was Co-Defensive Player of the Year in the GSHL 3A, first-team all-league both ways multiple times in his career and, at times, entirely unblockable. Whenever Kelso needed a big play defensively, there Phillips was, disrupting with sacks or forced fumbles, or both.

That’s how Phillips wound up committed to play football for Air Force next season.

“The true definition of a Hilander,” Amrine said.

Coach of the Year

Steve Amrine, Kelso

In 10 seasons at Kelso, Amrine holds a record of 61-38, has been to the crossover round every season in blue and gold and has reached the round of 16 three straight years and four times overall, all while playing against some of the premier programs in the state’s largest division. At a place where former coach’s names adorn the stadium and the field itself, Amrine is claiming a place among them with the sustained success he’s achieved at a place with high standards and lofty expectations.

“To be at a place where it matters — we have high expectations of what we do,” Amrine said. “From the player support, their work ethic, they care. The staffs are awesome. It’s very humbling. I — we take a lot of pride in how important it is.”

First Team Offense

QB Tucker Amrine, Kelso

The first-team All-GSHL sophomore passed for 838 yards and 15 TDs against just five interceptions. He rushed for 62 yards and two more scores, leading the Hilanders to the first round of the State playoffs after winning a QB competition in camp.

RB Judah Calixte, Kelso

Another 3A All-GSHL first-team selection, the senior rushed for 592 yards and six TDs, and caught one more TD pass, to provide a bruising counter to Noah in the Hilander backfield.

RB Geoffrey Glass, Toledo

The 2B South Division Offensive Player of the Year rushed for 1,211 yards on 172 totes and an (unofficial) 22 TDs. He also notched 174 yards receiving and another three TDs through the air, leading the Riverhawks balanced offense to the state quarterfinals.

RB Justus McCann, Mark Morris

The senior back carried the rock 156 times for 908 yards and eight scores in the Monarchs hybrid Wing-T offense, helping the Monarchs get back to the playoffs.

WR Langston Bartell, Mark Morris

The second-team all-league senior pass catcher hauled in 27 balls for 486 yards and eight TDs in an opened-up Monarch offense that placed second in the 2A GSHL.

WR Zeke Smith, Kelso

Amrine’s favorite target, Smith caught 19 passes for 505 yards and eight touchdowns in a first-team all-league season. He also pulled down a game-winning interception at Mt. View to clinch the league title.

OL David Garcia, Castle Rock

The quarterback of the Rockets offensive line, the first-team All-League Garcia made the calls and set the adjustments for a front group that helped an explosive offense rush for more than 2300 yards, pass for more than 1400 and scored 26 total touchdowns.

OL Dom Kemp, Kelso

A first-team all-league performer, Kemp was a three-year starter at guard for the Scotties. He earned the trust of his teammates and coaches with his consistency.

OL Koda Woodard, Kelso

Perhaps the most improved player in the GSHL 3A, the second-team all-league center is starting to garner collegiate interest after becoming more flexible last offseason.

OL Matt Swanson, Kelso

A big-bodied tackle, the second-team all-league Swanson was a “key ingredient” in Kelso’s run game that led the Hilanders to a league title and back to the round of 16.

OL Zack Ziegler, Mark Morris

A multi-year starter at center, the reliable Ziegler played his way to first-team all-league honors in the GSHL 2A as the Monarchs battled to a second place finish in league, a rivalry win over R.A. Long and a playoff berth.

First Team Defense

DL Payton Stewart, Kelso

The long-levered junior earned first-team all-league honors, recorded a rare big man pick-six early in the season, and washed it all down with more than a handful of sacks to keep the Hilanders defensive front fearsome as ever.

DL Dossen Morrow, Mark Morris

The first-team all-league junior was a disruptive force on the interior for the Monarchs, wracking up eight sacks and playing with a deranged energy that carried Mark Morris when times got tough.

DL Carter Kiser, Mark Morris

A relative unknown entering the season, the senior pass rusher earn second-team all-league honors. His play was instrumental for the Monarchs throughout a tough league slate.

DL Dylan Jones, Kalama

The transfer from New Jersey was the 2B South Division Defensive Player of the Year. Jones averaged 14.8 tackles per game with 12 fumble recoveries to help Kalama back to the playoffs after losing nearly every player off a State championship roster.

LB Kolten Lindstrom, Naselle

The offensive MVP of the 1B Coastal League and a first-team all-defense linebacker, the senior held the all-important edge in the 8-man game and recovered a whopping 11 fumbles for the Comets. More importantly, he never shied away from a hit on either side of the ball.

LB Reece Collins, Kelso

The senior moved inside after playing on the edge and his strong instincts and willingness to study provided an asset in the defensive backfield as the Hilanders scrapped their way back to the State round of 16.

LB Daeton Lofgren, Woodland

The second-team all-league senior led the Beavers with 4.0 sacks and added an interception. An angry pinball in the middle, Lofgren hit everything that crossed his path and even rushed for several touchdowns when the Beavers went to their elephant package.

DB Kobe Parlin, Mark Morris

An athletic defensive back with “some vinegar,” the first-team all-league senior led the Monarchs with four interceptions and provided the athleticism Mark Morris needed to keep up with the best teams in the area.

DB Chase Rusher, Castle Rock

The senior second-team all-league cornerback finished with 28 total tackles, one tackle for a loss, one interception and four pass deflections for an athletic man-to-man secondary that often put him on an island against the opposition’s best receiver.

DB Landon Utter, Woodland

The second-team all-league Beaver had an interception and knocked away another pass. More importantly, Utter locked down one side of the field as Woodland got back to the playoffs out of a tough 2A GSHL.

DB TraMayne Jenkins, R.A. Long

The second-team all-league sophomore was the leading tackler for the Lumberjacks from the secondary with 72 total stops, including three for a loss. Jenkins also forced three fumbles and knocked away four passes.

P/K Layne Oberloh, R.A. Long

The second-team all-league booter averaged 31.8 yards per punt with a long of 54, while landing eight punts inside the 20 for the Jacks. Oberloh had a season long field goal of 46 yards.

All-Purpose Stephen Ibsen, Castle Rock

A first-team all-league running back and second-team linebacker in the 1A TriCo, Ibsen was the straw that stirred the drink for the Rockets as he seamlessly toggled from quarterback to running back to ball stopper.