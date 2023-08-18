With the first day of school less than a fortnight away (sorry kids, it’s true), fall camp for area football programs have already kicked off.

An early tour of area practices brought the usual reminders of the impending fall sports season; The smell of freshly cut grass. The sight of athletes gathered together. The look of agony after running conditioning drills. The shrill sound of the high-pitch whistle, and the dulcet tones of an angry head coach were all prevalent.

One sound that was not heard on Thursday was the popping of pads. That old familiar clap has to wait until Saturday when teams enter their fourth day of practice. With assorted jamborees on the schedule beginning next week, teams are busy getting ready for the opening week of games from Thursday, Aug. 31 through Saturday, Sept. 2.

A number of area teams are preparing for life under a new starting quarterback. The change under center can bring a welcomed sense of optimism or the anxious habit of nail-biting depending on the level of success of the previous starter. And with the new quarterback often times there will be subsequent changes to the offensive play calling, depending on where the new player’s skills lie.

After talking to a handful of coaches during the opening days of the tour, optimism reigns supreme.

With a clean slate, fresh faces and a healthy roster, teams are bursting with confidence and energy. Talk of competing for league titles and a State championship abounds.

Of course, not every team will accomplish those lofty goals. Only the strongest, most disciplined, best coached and highest executors will achieve the goals the team has written on its whiteboard, let alone win their final game of the season.

On the practice fields defensive linemen could be seen shedding and ripping, working on gap integrity. Receivers could be seen running routes while offensive linemen learned to sell the fake on a play action pass.

Among R.A. Long, Mark Morris, Toledo, Winlock and Kelso the Hilanders were the lone team with a returning starter at quarterback. Tucker Amrine, a junior, enters his second season under center and he’ll have Oregon State commit Payton Stewart protecting his blindside.

Kelso head coach Steve Amrine was excited about the size and depth returning on his offensive line even after losing Brady Phillips to the Air Force Academy, as well bruisers like Matt Swanson and Koda Woodard.

R.A. Long appeared to be the most athletic of the five teams I saw firsthand in the early stages of the tour, which is a promising sign.

The Lumberjacks finished last in the 2A Greater St Helens League standings with an 0-9 record in 2022. Coach Jon Barker is hopeful the team can improve upon a defense that allowed over 45 points per game last season. R.A. Long will also move TraMayne Jenkins to quarterback in an effort to utilize his athleticism.

Winlock dealt with a serious rash of injuries last season, which crippled the team’s chances to compete over the latter half of the campaign. Winlock head coach Ernie Samples has seen a much better turnout for camp so far, with plenty of freshmen and sophomores getting their feet wet in eight-man football.

Over in Toledo, coach Mike Christensen is preparing to start seven underclassmen and sticking an unproven sophomore in at quarterback.

“We’ll probably start seven freshmen and sophomores this season,” head coach Mike Christensen said. “Our line will probably be our strength up front. We are also replacing our whole backfield save one (player).”

And that sort of turnover is usually the rule, rather than the exception in high school football.

The early days of fall camp are when coaches are able to work on the fundamentals of blocking, tackling, route running, turnover prevention and receiving. It’s a necessary walk-through period of camp for coaches who have been mostly unable to work with their respective rosters for more than eight months on the football field. Work in the weight room and film room are all that is permitted for players from the end of the season until the summer.

After only a few sessions most teams already appeared well versed with their respective playbooks, as well as the way practices are conducted in general. And that’s promising, because the less time a coach has to spend on reminding players of their role on a particular play or how to run a drill, the more time that can be spent on improving the fundamentals.

Time and time again, the game of football will boil down to which side tackled better, which side took better control of the football and which side won the battle in the trenches. With two weeks until the opening kickoff, much remains to be seen.

What we know for sure is football camps have reopened across the land, and so has the opportunity for optimism.