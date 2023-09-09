A long week for Mark Morris following a 43-0 drubbing on its home field culminated in the release of pent up frustration against Astoria in a non-league contest Friday.

Mark Morris turned the table, this time pitching the goose egg against its opponent in a 22-0 victory on the road in Astoria.

A second-quarter touchdown run by Ben Whiteside snapped a five-quarter scoreless run for the Monarchs to open the season while giving the team control of the game with an 8-0 lead after the successful conversion.

Mark Morris took a 15-0 lead into halftime when Deker Bartell scored on a 30-yard reception from Nate Stephens.

“The kids made some plays. We got some turnovers on defense. It was good to see our kids step up and do some good things,” Mark Morris coach Shawn Perkins said. “We’ve got to keep improving and get better for next week.”

Perkins highlighted running back Kenneth Mullen as one of the players of the game for the Monarchs. The junior tailback ran hard and added an outstanding interception on a tipped ball in the second quarter on defense.

“Our defensive line and offensive line really stepped up their game tonight,” added Perkins. “(Astoria’s) quarterback is an elusive dude and we kept him from getting out of the pocket too bad. I think we had five sacks and tackles for loss… Good to see these kids playing like we know they can.”

Mark Morris (1-1) hosts Columbia River at Longview Memorial Stadium at 8 p.m. on Friday.

Beavers fall at La Center

Looking to start the season 2-0 with consecutive non-league wins, Woodland fell short in a 24-8 loss to La Center, Friday.

La Center’s defense locked down Woodland’s spread offense which features an array of weapons. The Wildcats did a good job bottling up Elijah Andersen in the ground game. Andersen finished with 127 total yards, but just 49 yards on the ground on 13 carries. Andersen added six catches for 78 yards through the air to lead the Beavers.

The Beavers’ Karsen Northcut was similarly shut down. Northcut was held to 11 yards on seven carries. Chase Hall got loose for Woodland’s lone touchdown on a 51-yard reception. It was Hall’s only reception of the game.

“Our defense played well all night,” Woodland coach Sean McDonald said. “Our team battled till the end. Our mistakes on offense were too much to overcome.”

Woodland quarterback Brett Martynowicz finished the game 7 for 17 passing for 135 yards.

Woodland (1-1 overall) heads to Washougal on Friday at 7 p.m.

Chinooks hold down Ibsen-less Rockets

Playing without the reigning 1A Trico League offensive MVP Stephen Ibsen after he suffered a lower-body injury late in the Week 1 loss to R.A. Long, Castle Rock had a hard time finding much offensive rhythm against Kalama in Friday’s non-conference matchup.

Two second quarter touchdowns held up to give Kalama a 16-7 win.

After Castle Rock took the lead on a Trevor Rogen touchdown pass to Owen Langdon in the first quarter, Kalama took an 8-7 lead when junior quarterback Aiden Brown scored on a rushing touchdown from 15-yards out.

Later in the quarter, Brown found Drew Schlangen with a 25-yard pass to give the Chinooks a 14-7 lead. The Chinooks completed the 2-point conversion on a pass from Brown to Ethan Brightbill.

The Rockets were held scoreless in the second half. Ian Burton finished with 39 yards rushing on 14 carries to lead Castle Rock. Brown had 81 yards on nine carries for Kalama and Schlangen finished with 45 yards on nine carries. Brown was 13 for 27 passing for 173 yards and a touchdown. Rogen finished 14 of 33 passing for 171 yards.

Castle Rock (0-2 overall) heads to Elma on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff, while Kalama (1-1) heads to La Center. That game is also Friday at 7 p.m.

Toledo punishes Rainier

Toledo tailback Ethen Carver piled up 184 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries to lead Toledo to a 54-12 win over Rainier, Friday. It was Carver’s second consecutive game with over 150 yards rushing to start the season.

Riverhawks sophomore quarterback Eli Weeks also was effective with his legs as Toledo looked to avoid the Mountaineers’ athletic secondary, instead taking advantage of a porous run defense. Weeks rushed for 103 yards on 13 carries while passing for 57 yards. Weeks added a 99-yard interception return touchdown to help Toledo pull away.

Toledo (2-0) heads to Toutle Lake on Friday at 7 p.m.

Lindstrom, Strange lead Comets

The tandem of Jacob Lindstrom and Jack Strange proved too much to handle for 1B competition for the second consecutive week.

Lindstrom passed for 241 yards and four touchdowns and Strange rushed for 267 yards and three scores to lead Naselle to an 82-29 win over Ocosta, Friday night at Naselle High School.

Strange averaged 20 yards per touch as he finished with 283 total yards.

Lindstrom added 94 yards on the ground on seven carries and Caiden Burke ran four times for 45 yards and a touchdown while giving Strange the rare breather. Scott Henington and Logan Quashnick each had receiving touchdowns for Naselle which finished with 251 yards through the air.

Naselle heads to Sound Christian on Sep. 16 for a 6 p.m. kickoff.