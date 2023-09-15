Scores and reports from Friday's football action across The Daily News coverage area.

Mark Morris 21, Columbia River 3

Tumwater bum-rushes Kelso

Coming off a strong performance in a dominant win over Capital to even the record at 1-1, Kelso felt more confident about where the team was heading into Week 3 and a showdown with the No. 1-ranked Tumwater football team in 2A according to the Washington AP poll.

The Hilanders were able to get the run game going against Capital to the tune of 354 rushing yards.

None of that mattered in a 54-0 loss on the road to Tumwater, Friday in the nonleague football game.

“We got whooped, plain and simple,” Kelso coach Steve Amrine said. “We’ve got to get better. Tumwater is obviously Tumwater. They whooped us across the board in every facet of the game — offense, defense, special teams. Positive? It’s a nonleague game.”

Tumwater held Kelso to 26 total yards of offense. The Hilanders netted 16 yards on the ground on 32 carries. Conversely, the Thunderbirds gained 310 yards on the ground on 32 attempts, an average of 9.7 yards per carry. The team also passed for 128 and two touchdowns for 438 yards of total offense.

Thunderbirds tailback Kooper Clark had a game-high 118 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries to pace the offense. Tumwater also got 84 yards and a touchdown from Mathias Rodriguez and 44 yards and a score from Logan Cole. Jacob Dillon caught a 50-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ethan Kaster. Kaster finished with 128 yards on 5 of 11 passing for two touchdowns and an interception.

Dillon’s 50-yard score gave Tumwater a 7-0 with 2:47 to play in the first quarter. Kelso managed to keep the game close for the first 20 minutes before Tumwater blew the game open late in the first half, moving up 27-0 with three scores in the span of four minutes on the game clock. Clark ran for two touchdowns and a Kaster 30-yard pass to Wyatt Chase netted Tumwater its final touchdown of the half.

Tumwater would score another 21 unanswered points in the third quarter and close the game out with six in the fourth.

Hilanders quarterback Tucker Amrine was 4 for 9 passing for 10 yards and an interception. Laurence Bostic led the Kelso rushing attack with nine carries for 15 yards. Bryce Collins had one reception for eight yards. Kelso’s rushing leader from Week 2, Aden Mintonye, was limited to minus-1 yard on five carries.

“People wanted us to play a tough schedue and we’re playing a tough schedule,” added Amrine. “We’re working on the process. The kids are working hard and we’ll get better.”

Kelso (1-2 overall) hosts 4A Camas at home on Friday at 5 p.m.

Andersen, Woodland stun Washougal

Behind the stellar performance of senior Elijah Andersen, Woodland stunned the Washougal faithful with a 33-28 win on the road over the No. 7-ranked Panthers in the 2A GSHL football contest.

Andersen was all over the field on both sides of the football to lead the Beavers. On offense, Andersen rushed the ball 31 times for 154 yards and two touchdowns, while also totaling 181 yards on four receptions for two additional scores. In all, Andersen found the end zone four times. Beavers tight end Chase Hall added six catches for 106 yards as Woodland’s senior quarterback Brett Martynowicz also had a huge game in the upset win.

Martynowicz finished 12-for-18 passing for 311 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

The Beavers took a 27-14 lead as the fourth quarter opened after a 12-play, 80-yard drive capped by Andersen’s 2-yard rushing score.

After Washougal answered to trim Woodland’s lead to 27-21, Martynowicz and Andersen came right back at them on the very next series. Andersen was left with single coverage as he split out wide. Martynowicz recognized the mismatch and connected with his leading playmaker for a 45-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 33-21 with 5:44 left in the game.

“We had a great night,” Woodland coach Sean McDonald said. “Elijah just had a lights out game. He kind of had the coming out game we all knew was coming for him… Brett made a lot of good decisions for the most part tonight. He was just dialed in early. He threw some deep balls to Elijah that were just spot on.”

“We came in with a great defensive game plan and really executed,” added McDonald. “The long drives took up the clock… (We) shut them out in the first quarter, which was huge and showed (Washougal) we came ready to play.”

After the clock expired and the final whistle blew, Woodland — which was humbled by 1A La Center last week — celebrated a massive opening win in league play.

“(There was) so much excitement. They were glowing,” McDonald said of his team. “This team has put a lot of hard work in. It started with last year and followed into this year. It was due for a big win and it couldn't have come at a better time.”

Woodland (2-1 overall, 1-0 league) heads back south to Vancouver for a matchup with Columbia River on Friday in Week 4 at 7 p.m.

Castle Rock 28, Elma 10

A dominant third quarter carried Castle Rock to its first win of the season and the first victory for new head coach Cory Warner in a 28-10 victory over Elma, Friday night at the Rock.

After entering halftime with a slim 7-3 lead, Castle Rock scored 21 unanswered points to pull away from Elma in the third quarter. Ian Burton led the Rockets offense with 19 carries for 107 yards and one touchdown in the continued absence of senior tailback/quarterback Stephen Ibsen who broke his foot in Week 1.

In Ibsen’s place, quarterback Trevor Rogen was 9 for 19 passing for 70 yards and one touchdown to go with one interception. The Rockets also got an interception return for a touchdown from Owen Langdon. A blocked punt was also instrumental in the decisive quarter.

“They played four quarters. This was our first week of stringing together a whole game,” coach Warner said. “We harassed their quarterback all game… It was a complete team win in all three phases.”

Castle Rock held Elma to 55 rushing yards for the game. Thatcher Heller led the way with four tackles and Burton finished with two solo tackles and seven assisted tackles.

Castle Rock (1-2 overall) will host Montesano on Friday at 7 p.m.

Toledo 56, Toutle Lake 0

Toledo improved to 3-0 on the season with a 56-0 shutout victory on the road against Toutle Lake in the 2B Central League football contest, Friday.

The Toutle Lake clock operators had a running clock through the majority of the first half. Toledo opened the scoring when it blocked the Fighting Ducks’ punt inside the 25-yard line and returned it for a touchdown after forcing a three-and-out series to open the game.

A full 90 seconds ran off the clock in between the time the Riverhawks scored the touchdown, kicked the extra point, kicked off and tackled the Toutle Lake kick returner.

The first half continued on in much the same fashion. After Toutle Lake attempted a pass on its very first play from scrimmage and had the play called back due to a penalty for an illegal block in the back, the Fighting Ducks didn’t call another pass play all half. The team ran the ball without any success. It fumbled the center-quarterback exchange four times and earned one first down.

Toledo’s sophomore quarterback Eil Weeks finished 5 of 8 passing for 172 yards and three touchdowns, one interception (the Ducks’ lone bright spot of the first half). Weeks found receiver Trevin Gale twice for first-half touchdowns. One went for approximately 30 yards, the other 49 yards to give the Riverhawks a 42-0 lead at the break. Gale was to be found streaking down the far sideline without a Toutle Lake defender in sight. Gale then juked the safety who came over late to try to make the tackle and coasted into the end zone untouched.

Toledo’s Ethan Carver had two carries for 42 yards and two scores. Toledo finished with 147 yards on the ground and 172 total yards passing in the victory.

“I liked the way we blocked up front. (Toutle Lake) sent a lot of pressure,” Toledo coach Mike Christensen said. “I challenged them this week to step up and protect for (quarterback) Eli, give him time and they really protected well… Our wide receivers ran good routes and Eli threw some good balls."

Defensive lineman Bo Birdwell led Toledo with nine tackles with five tackles for loss.

Toledo (3-0 league) returns to the field on Friday to play Wahkiakum at home at 7 p.m. Toutle Lake (1-2 league) takes on North Beach on Friday at home at 7 p.m.

Banks 49, Rainier 12

Three interception-return touchdowns helped Banks pull away for a comfortable 49-12 win over Rainier in the 3A-1 Special District league opener for both teams.

Banks led 42-6 at halftime thanks to 35 points in the second quarter. A 90-yard touchdown pass and a 47-yard touchdown pass were among the big plays for Banks. The only Rainier touchdown came when Derek Katon scored on a 55-yard run in the second quarter.

Banks finished with 512 total yards to 170 for the Columbians. Rainier went 0-for-7 on its fourth-down tries.

Rainier (1-2 overall, 0-1 league) hosts Valley Catholic in Week 4 at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Raymond-South Bend 41, Ilwaco 14

A pair of wins to open the season had many around the Ilwaco football program upbeat. Not only had the Fishermen reversed the run of bad football from a year ago, it did so in convincing fashion, beating its opponents by a combined score of 91-0.

But, that may have been more of a testament to the quality of teams North Beach and Toutle Lake are this season, than to Ilwaco becoming a powerhouse in the span of nine months.

Playing on the road in Raymond, the Fishermen met their match in a 41-14 defeat, Friday night in the 2B Central League showdown.

Raymond-South Bend built a 26-6 lead at halftime and coasted to the victory in the second half.

Ilwaco was led by Cannon Johnson with 67 rushing yards on 13 carries including a 60-yard touchdown scamper. Boston Caron added 55 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries as Ilwaco rushed for 144 total yards against the Ravens. Quarterback Ethan Hopkins was 7 of 13 for 71 yards passing.

Ilwaco (2-1 league) will look to bounce back on Friday when it hosts Forks at 7 p.m.

Chief Leschi 54, Winlock 22

Winlock suffered its third defeat in as many weeks to open the season when it fell to Chief Leschi 54-22 in the 8-man football contest, Friday in Winlock.

The two teams alternated scores for the first quarter and a half until turnovers curtailed Winlock's momentum.

One positive for the Cardinals was in the total yardage department where the team generated 384 total yards, including 314 yards rushing, the most Winlock has had all season. James Cusson led the way with 213 yards on 34 carries.

"Tough night. Our guys played hard, we just couldn’t keep up with them," Winlock coach Ernie Samples said. "Chief Leschi has a good ball team."

The road only gets tougher for Winlock (0-3 overall) in Week 4 when it heads on the road for the first time to play undefeated Naselle.

Hudson's Bay 20, R.A. Long 8

Naselle 74, Sound Christian 28

Game information will be updated. Stay tuned for more individual statistics, highlights and coaches comments.