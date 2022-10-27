High School Football Preview: Mark Morris seniors ready to finish sweep of R.A. Long in the Civil War

The 2022 iteration of the Longview's war between the schools is nearly upon us and bragging rights for the next 364 days are on the line. That’s all, only the knowledge that you’re better than they are and they can go kick rocks, and there's nothing more important.

The Mark Morris Monarchs enter Friday’s matchup with R.A. Long feeling pretty good about their chances to win the annual rivalry game. The Monarchs are 7-1 overall this season and winners of their last four, positioning them in second place in the 2A Greater St. Helens League standings. The team is also just about as healthy as one can expect to be at this stage of the season.

“This is a special thing for our kids and that’s what high school is about,” Mark Morris head coach Shawn Perkins said. “It’s just not about the game, it’s the band, it’s the cheerleaders, it’s the signs, the student section, you know, the parents in the stands as well. It’s an exciting time."

Moreover, Perkins knows what at stake for both sides.

“This week’s game is for bragging rights for the next 364 days, so we want to take care of that and the seniors want to go out with a bang," said Perkins, who holds a 12-7 record in the rivalry contests.

The Monarchs’ seniors want to go out with yet another “bang”. A win Friday would be the group’s fourth in as many years against the Lumberjacks. For a school that talks the talk, it hasn’t been too good at backing it up and the Mark Morris veterans have their eyes set on the sweep.

“(R.A. Long) always talks their stuff, but the scoreboard says different,” Kobe Parlin said. “For R.A. Long it’s like their Super Bowl against us and we can’t play down to their level, we have to play up to our level.”

On its current four-game winning streak, the Monarchs have done a quality job of not beating themselves. The team has limited penalties, rarely turned the ball over and made plays in critical moments when those opportunities presented themselves.

At Hockinson, Langston Bartell came up with a key interception in the third quarter to halt the momentum of the Hawks and their strong-armed quarterback Jarod Oldham. On the ensuing possession, Mark Morris put together an unheard of 23-play drive which covered 110 total yards due to three holding penalties.

The Monarchs overcame those penalties and they overcame a 10-point halftime deficit on the road to edge the Hawks 35-31.

Then, at home against Woodland last Friday, the Monarchs trailed 12-6 in a wet, sloppy slobberknocker of a high school football game, with all of the momentum on the Beavers’ sideline late in the third quarter.

Once again, the Monarchs persevered.

After a couple fumbled exchanges by the Beavers in the wet conditions, Mark Morris blocked the punt attempt and secured the football in great field position. On fourth-and-goal from the Woodland 6-yard line, senior quarterback Kellen Desbiens executed one of the most clutch plays of the season when he found Cade Warren wide open in the end zone for the game-tying touchdown even after dropping the ball on the play-action fake.

Mark Morris has found ways to win all season long even while playing mostly without last year’s leading rusher, senior running back Deacon Dietz who hasn’t had more than four touches in any game over the last five weeks. In his place, fellow senior Justus McCann has stepped up admirably.

So far McCann has rushed for 648 yards and eight touchdowns on 112 carries. He’s also made huge strides at linebacker where he’s made 55 tackles, including five tackles-for-loss.

“Justus has just improved a ton over the year, especially at linebacker,” Perkins said. “Just his ability to read and do some things on defense. It’s great to see the young man, especially given all the dedication and hard work he’s put into it, step up and improve like that.”

It hasn’t been just McCann stepping up, either. Coach Perkins went on down the line of his seniors who have played integral roles on a team that’s been pushing Washougal for a share of the 2A GSHL title.

“Dossen Morrow has had a really good year as well playing defensive end,” Perkins said. “Kobe Parlin’s done a really nice job at corner and Cade Warren at safety has done a really good job as well.”

At the head of it all has been Desbiens, the Monarchs’ senior signal caller. All he’s done is post a 63.6 percent completion percentage while throwing for 10 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

Desbiens has been preaching smart, level-headed football to his teammates for Friday’s game, knowing the Monarchs have bigger goals ahead. The team can’t afford any injuries or suspensions as a result of a cheap shot against their crosstown foes.

“I think, for the most part, we’ve done well playing together as a team and we’ve got to stay on that,” Desbiens said. “We can’t let them be chippy and get to us… because we’ve got bigger and better things (ahead). We can’t let them get a guy ejected or get a guy hurt.”

All the Monarchs really want to do is hurt the Lumberjacks' feelings one more time.