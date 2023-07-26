Kelso senior offensive and defensive lineman Payton Stewart announced a Pac-12 college football commitment on Saturday. The 6-foot-7, 270 pound lineman committed to play for head coach Jonathan Smith and Oregon State University in 2024.

The announcement comes after a recent decommitment to Northwestern by Stewart.

The Kelso High School standout is a rising three-star offensive tackle according to 247sports. He chose the Beavers over other Division 1 programs such as Northwestern, Arizona State, Cal, Oregon, Washington State and Boise State among others where he has made official visits.

Stewart played in all 10 of Kelso’s games last fall as he helped lead the Hilanders to the State playoffs where they lost to Ferndale 44-14 in the opening round. One of Stewart’s appealing traits as he enters his senior season are his agile feet. Stewart also plays center on the Hilanders’ basketball team where he averaged 12 points per game.

Stewart joins current offensive line commits David Abajian, Dylan Sikorski and Rustin Young in the Beavers’ 2024 recruit class.