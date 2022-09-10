High School Football: Ibsen’s arm and legs lead Castle Rock over Kalama

CASTLE ROCK — In the choking haze of wildfire smoke the Rockets came out hot Friday night and put Kalama in a hole it would never dig out of in a 28-8 non-league football contest between former 1A foes.

Castle Rock took the opening kick off and kept the ball for nearly six minutes while churning up 52 yards on the way to its first score of the game. That drive was punctuated by a 16 yard pass from Stephen Ibsen to Lane Partridge for a touchdown. Along the way Ibsen rushed four times for 29 yards and completed a pair of passes for 30 yards.

The next drive for the Rockets wouldn’t take nearly as long, and it would wind up being the decisive score in the old rivalry game.

After forcing a turnover on downs at midfield Castle Rock went back to the air for a quick strike. With Chase Rusher streaking down the near sideline Ibsen lofted a ball into the golden sky and everyone watched as the pass touched one pair of hands, then bounced off a set of shoulder pads before falling back into Rusher’s hands as he blazed full tilt toward the end zone.

The 48-yard touchdown pass alerted the home crowd to just what kind of evening it was going to be for the hometown Rockets.

One week after putting on a show with his feet Ibsen showed he can air it out, too. Against Kalama the junior completed 9 of 11 passes for 129 yards and the two touchdowns. He picked up plenty of yards on the ground, too, rushing 25 times for 110 yards and two scores.

“He’s just a hard nosed football player. Everything is downhill,” Castle Rock coach Aaron Gehring said. “He’s adjusted in the passing game and it showed early on with the two passing touchdowns.”

Castle Rock wound up rushing for 169 yards in the contest. Ian Burton added fifty of those yards on 10 touches to help the Rockets run the clock down to zeroes and send the Rocket faithful home happy.

“Hats off to Castle Rock,” Kalama coach Mike Phelps said. “We knew coming into this game that if we did not stand guys up and keep our feet moving on defense and run through their ball carriers that they would run through us, and they did that more times than I care to remember, to be honest with you.”

With Castle Rock's blitzkrieg debut on full display in the opening quarter it looked for a moment like things might quickly get out of hand for the Kalama. The situation looked particularly dire when the Rockets earned a fresh set of downs from the ‘Nooks five yards line and short time remaining before the half.

That’s when the Kalama defense decided to flex its muscle and see what it could do to try and turn the tables. A goal line stand is always impressive, but when it comes against a quarterback like Ibsen who loves nothing more than dragging defenders along with him it’s all the more impressive.

When the ‘Nooks defense snuffed out an attempt on 4th and 7 they kept the Rockets out of the end zone and set their offense up with 95 yards to go and a full 48 seconds to get there.

As it turned out, that’s all Kalama would need.

On the first play of the drive Aiden Brown hit Chase Leigh for a 25 yard gain but a false start pushed the ‘Nooks back to 1st and 15 from their own 25. Unfazed, Brown dropped back again and this time found Jaxxon Truesdell open down the sideline for a 50 yard pick up.

An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty assessed to the Castle Rock sideline moved the ‘Nooks up into the red zone and as the horn sounded on the half Brown completed a 12-yard scramble for a touchdown. A two-point pass to Brynden Swearingen sent Kalama into the intermission trailing 14-8 but holding all the momentum.

Brown finished the game 10 of 23 passing for 222 yards. He connected with Truesdell five times for 115 yards. Two passes to Chase Leigh for 70 yards and two catches for Drews Schlangen went for 19 yards.

As frustrating as that turn of events was for the Rockets, with a win in his pocket Gehring was able to see the positive side of being blitzed by the rapid fire air raid to end the half.

“We haven’t been put in that situation yet this year and I’m glad it happened in week two," the Rockets’ coach said. “At halftime we made some adjustments and they were very responsive.”

Still feeling the positive vibrations from the end of the first half Kalama took the kickoff to start the third quarter but promptly stalled out on offense. Then, facing 4th and five from their own 44 the Chinooks went for broke by dialing up a fake punt. An errant snap set Truesdell to scrambling immediately and the play went down as a loss of 19 yards.

“This is a learning experience for coaches as well. I second guess myself. We had a timeout, I decided to call a fake punt instead of going for it," Phelps said. "You’ve got to have execution. You’ve got to have a good snap to go with a fake punt and we didn’t block... that took the momentum and reversed it.”

With a short field the Rockets quickly turned grass into points. Ibsen hauled the Kalama defense on his back for the first 23 yards and then finished up the final two-yards himself for a touchdown. A two-point pass to Partridge put Castle Rock back up 22-8 with 9:30 left in the quarter.

Kalama’s final glimpse of hope came late in the third quarter when Noah White notched a diving interception on a tipped pass from Ibsen. With a hurting defense the Chinooks needed a sustained scoring drive in the worst way.

“If it wasn’t for an injury I wouldn’t have thrown him in there but he’s a very athletic young man,” Phelps said. “He’s a freshman and he’s going to be doing good things for us for a while.”

But a prolonged twist of fate wasn’t in the cards for the old kings from the hill. Instead, Castle Rock’s David Garcia returned the favor at the very first opportunity, popping up from his linebacker spot to intercept a pass over the middle from Brown. The 5-foot 10-inch, 230 pound senior then rumbling back the other way deep into Kalama territory with short time remaining in the third.

“With David being an experienced linebacker, first-teamer, he saw that coming and knew right away where he was going to undercut and drop right under that route,” Gehring said. “He made a fantastic catch and he even returned it a little bit and brought back his running back days.”

The Castle Rock defense held Kalama to just four rushing yards in the game. Ian Burton led Castle Rock with 3.5 tackles and three assists Wyatt Orth added three tackles with two assists

Ibsen finished off the red zone drive with a two-yard wrecking ball run up the middle and the Rockets held the 20 point advantage with 11:50 remaining in the fourth quarter.

When he didn't run Ibsen was able to spread the ball around the field. He connected with Rusher three times for 60 yards, with four passes to Owen Langdon for 54 yards and one to Partridge for 15.

“This week we knew they were probably going to be stacking the box and bringing the heat, which they did,” Gehring said. “But with moving the ball around and keeping them kind of on their heels where they had to make adjustments we were able to capitalize on some big plays.”

Castle Rock (2-0) will host Elma next Friday at 7 p.m. Kalama (0-2) will face a tough test at La Center on the same day, at the same time.