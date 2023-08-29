The Daily News’ football camp tours continued into the weekend when several area teams competed in jamborees, a dress rehearsal with a sprinkle of violence prior to entering Week 1 of the 2023 high school football season.

The jamboree offered all those involved — players, coaches and officials — the chance to find their sea legs before real games begin on Friday. Teams took on a pair of opponents, running 10 offensive plays against each and then turning around to defend for 10 plays.

After two weeks of lining up against a brother wearing the same colors, players saw someone unfamiliar across the line of scrimmage to battle against.

Every coach I encountered Friday and Saturday was overjoyed to be back on the football field, where the sweet sounds of pads popping, cleats stomping, bodies slamming the turf and fans cheering was music to the ears.

Coaches reveled in watching their players showcase the fruits of their labor over the last few weeks. From new players to new schemes, coaches have been hard at work to bring their respective teams up to snuff for a new season.

Similarly, officials were out on the fields over the weekend breaking in a new crop of referees who will be tasked with officiating games all over the District IV region. Even after countless hours in the classroom, there is still no better way to learn the game than to see live reps on the field.

Kelso hosted Woodland, Skyview and W.F. West at Schroeder Field on Friday. The Hilanders enter the 2023 season without several key starters from last year, including stalwart tailback Connor Noah, offensive lineman Brady Phillips and linebacker Judah Calixte.

Kelso used its 20 offensive snaps between its two jamboree sessions to take a look at its cadre of four running backs who will be tasked with carrying a hefty load in coach Steve Amrine’s run-first offense.

Amrine walked away from Friday’s action with a much better feeling of his team’s readiness for Week 1. The four backs all ran hard, the team tackled well and the defense competed. The Hilanders’ coach noted he would like to see his team get into better shape and limit the self-imposed mistakes which lead to penalties. His was a common refrain throughout the weekend.

For coach Sean McDonald and Woodland, seeing the team’s athletes on display against two larger division schools was a learning opportunity. While the likes of Elijah Andersen and Chase Hall showed up, the Beavers will need to see their group of linemen continue to progress as the season approaches.

Ernie Samples’ Winlock squad has just one returning senior in a program that enters its second season in the eight-man football Coastal 1B League. The Cardinals spent Saturday competing against two teams far more experienced in Mossyrock and Naselle. Winlock was given a free education on the critical nature of play in the trenches. Both lines will need to work harder in order to compete with their Coastal 1B foes during the regular season.

One bright spot for Winlock was the emergence of freshman quarterback Landon Cline who appeared to announce his status as a problem for opponents in the upcoming season.

Naselle left Saturday’s jamboree with an appreciation of Mossyrock’s size as well as the caliber of its own athletes. Quarterback Jacob Lindstrom and running back Jacob Strange look capable of making plays against the best defenses the 1B league has to offer despite both entering their junior seasons.

Optimism was prevalent as well in the Toutle valley where Central 2B League rivals Wahkiakum and Toutle Lake each had moments of excellence against Trico 1A foe Fort Vancouver. Coach Ryan Lorenzo has a small group of Mules on his hands, but quarterback Zakk Carlson and his cast of playmakers between Grant Wilson and brother Cooper Carlson should test defenses all season long.

Likewise for coach Austen Cary and Toutle Lake, the buy-in after an ugly 0-8 campaign in 2022 is elevated higher than many would have believed possible. The Fighting Ducks have leadership which should bring the fight back to the program this season.

One stop that wasn’t a part of our camp journey was Longview Memorial Stadium where the finishing touches to the track were completed earlier in the week just in time for the stadium’s grand reveal on Friday when Mark Morris hosts Battle Ground for a non-conference football game. The stadium will officially be opened for business on Wednesday.

And while many R.A. Long players wish their team was a part of the first game to be played on the new field, the excitement about the updates to their home field trumps any disappointment.

“I don’t think there’s any ill will or sentiment,” said R.A. Long athletic director DeWayne McCabe. “We totally support what (Mark Morris) is doing to open the stadium.

“It’s a community event,” McCabe added. “We’re excited. (The field) looks great.”

Longview Memorial Stadium is ready for its premiere. Turn on the Friday night lights, football is back.