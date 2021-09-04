Football: Wahkiakum shuts out Raymond-South Bend

“The biggest turnaround is probably Dominic Curl, he flipped a switch,” Lorenzo said.

Moon closed out the scoring in the third quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run, and the Mule defense kept the Ravens off the board for the remainder of the game.

“Our defense was on fire,” Lorenzo said.

Moon led the Mules on offense with 13 carries for 49 yards and his pair of scores. Curl carried the ball eight times for 41 yards, while Johnson added 28 yards on three carries and Beau Rose had one carry for 27 yards for the Mules.

Lorenzo credited the offensive line for opening holes for multiple runners, giving them room to maneuver and rack up yardage. The success of the committee of running backs was something Lorenzo wanted to see in the opener.

“We did what we wanted to accomplish, which was get the ball spread out to a lot of different backs,” he said.

The Mules knew Moon would be their go-to, but Lorenzo said the number of options for ball carriers has expanded already.

“We know that we can hand the ball off to Gabe and he’ll get us yards, but after tonight I think there’s a couple guys we can hand the ball off to to get yards.”