Football: Wahkiakum shuts out Raymond-South Bend

CATHLAMET — Wahkiakum kicked off the Ryan Lorenzo head coaching era in a very Mule-appropriate workmanlike fashion as they shut out Raymond-South Bend 32-0 in the season opener on Friday.
Gabe Moon, a jack of all trades for the Mules in years past, got quickly accustomed to his new spot at fullback for Wahkiakum as he punches in a two-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter to put the Mules up 7-0.
Junior quarterback Brodie Avalon made his first start under center for the Mules and connected on his first touchdown pass to Jacob Johnson late in the first to add to the Wahkiakum lead.
Avalon’s first start showed Lorenzo that he’s still got some work to do in grooming his new field general.
“We threw the ball 15 times and we’ve got some things we’ve got to fix,” Lorenzo said. “I don’t know the last time the Mules threw the ball 15 times in a game.”
Avalon completed just five of his passes and gave the ball away with two interceptions, but also threw another 4-yard touchdown pass to Zakk Carlson with time winding down in the first half.
Before Avalon’s second touchdown, Dominic Curl punched in a 4-yard run a couple minutes earlier to help the Mules take a 25-0 advantage at the half. Curl has made significant leaps in his ability between his sophomore and junior seasons, Lorenzo said.
“The biggest turnaround is probably Dominic Curl, he flipped a switch,” Lorenzo said.
Moon closed out the scoring in the third quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run, and the Mule defense kept the Ravens off the board for the remainder of the game.
“Our defense was on fire,” Lorenzo said.
Moon led the Mules on offense with 13 carries for 49 yards and his pair of scores. Curl carried the ball eight times for 41 yards, while Johnson added 28 yards on three carries and Beau Rose had one carry for 27 yards for the Mules.
Lorenzo credited the offensive line for opening holes for multiple runners, giving them room to maneuver and rack up yardage. The success of the committee of running backs was something Lorenzo wanted to see in the opener.
“We did what we wanted to accomplish, which was get the ball spread out to a lot of different backs,” he said.
The Mules knew Moon would be their go-to, but Lorenzo said the number of options for ball carriers has expanded already.
“We know that we can hand the ball off to Gabe and he’ll get us yards, but after tonight I think there’s a couple guys we can hand the ball off to to get yards.”
The Mules didn’t rack up a ton of total yardage and finished with just 57 yards of offense in the first half, much to the credit of the defense as they were still able to build a 25-0 lead.
“Our total offense didn’t actually have too many yards and I think it’s just because the defense played so well tonight,” Lorenzo said.
Tanner Collupy led the charge with five tackles, while Curl added four to help out on the defense.
Lorenzo didn’t walk away without things to fix, as the Mules turned the ball over five times and have refining to do on the offensive end.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do all over the place,” Lorenzo said.
Wahkiakum (1-0) is scheduled to play Mossyrock next week, but that could change to 8-man or be canceled due to low numbers for Mossyrock.