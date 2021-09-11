Football: Wahkiakum drops down to 8-man, beats Mossyrock

MOSSYROCK — The Wahkiakum Mules shifted their approach to play 8-man football against an undermanned Mossyrock squad on Friday night and after a few adjustments, the Mules took care of business and picked up a 28-24 win over the Vikings.

“We really just didn’t have a clue what the heck we were doing,” Wahkiakum coach Ryan Lorenzo said of the switch to 8-man. “We were calling plays and plays were getting blown up…it was a steep learning curve in the beginning.”

After a few adjustments, the Mules began to figure it out. Junior QB Brodie Avalon also continued to settle in during his first year under center as he found Jacob Johnson on a 49-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to get the Mules on the board.

Then the new connection gave way to a tried-and-true formula for the Mules.

“We put the ball in Gabe Moon’s hands and stuck with what we know,” Lorenzo said.

Moon found the end zone late in the first for Wahkiakum on a 40-yard touchdown, but the Mules still trailed 16-14 through a quarter.

Defense took over in the second quarter and both teams held each other scoreless and the Vikings’ two-point lead held into the half.