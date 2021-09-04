Football: Toledo Edges Rainier in Offensive Showcase

RAINIER — In a doozy of an almost three hour contest in Rainier, the Toledo Riverhawks battled the Rainier Mountaineers to a 48-42 win to open league play, and their season, with a win.
Though No. 8 Toledo had a fight on its hands for most of the game, its offense simply wouldn’t let Rainier take the lead in the second half, scoring on seven of its 12 total drives and amassing nearly 500 yards of offense on the ground.
Rainier had the first laugh, though, with Jacob Uch taking the opening kickoff to the house and following that up with a long touchdown drive that ended with a Logan Bowers touchdown. Facing a 12-8 deficit, the Riverhawks then stormed back and rattled off 20 straight points to take the lead for the rest of the game.
“I’m proud of the way that we responded,” Toledo head coach Mike Christensen said. “We have a lot of guys that haven’t played varsity football. We returned 100 total yards and no touchdowns, and we got a lot of yards and a lot of touchdowns tonight. Some guys were making a name for themselves.”
One of those guys was senior Wyatt Nef, who torched the Mountaineers defense with over 200 yards of total offense and four rushing touchdowns. The quarterback distributed the ball effectively too, helping his teammates Geoffrey Glass (165 total yards, one touchdown) and Justin Filla (153 rushing yards, two touchdowns) earn theirs too.
After spending all summer driving his teammates to a weight room so they could get in some offseason conditioning, Nef reaped the benefits en route to a dominant offensive performance in a big 2B Central opening win.
But on the other end, Rainier had a ton of success as well. Quarterback Ian Sprouffske threw for nearly 300 yards, four touchdowns with two interceptions. All four of his touchdowns came in the second half.
“We figured that’s what they were going to do, we talked about it at halftime,” Christensen said. “Our guys were actually in a good position, but it's just that lack of experience, all of our corners and all of our secondary is new outside of Wyatt (Nef). They are in the right position, it’s just playing the ball and that comes with experience. They’ll get there, I’m not too worried.”
With senior all-league receiver Sean Mahaffey nursing a knee injury for most of the second half, Sprouffske’s receiver duo of freshman Hunter Howell and John Kenney combined for 232 receiving yards and all four touchdowns, with the freshman Howell hauling in three.
But for Toledo, which is looking to keep pace with 2B Central stalwarts Napavine, Kalama, and Onalaska this season, Friday night’s win is just step one in the process of a pursuit for a successful season. Christensen said tonight’s game was perfect in that it gave his players a learning opportunity, and they won.