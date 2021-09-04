Football: Toledo Edges Rainier in Offensive Showcase

After spending all summer driving his teammates to a weight room so they could get in some offseason conditioning, Nef reaped the benefits en route to a dominant offensive performance in a big 2B Central opening win.

But on the other end, Rainier had a ton of success as well. Quarterback Ian Sprouffske threw for nearly 300 yards, four touchdowns with two interceptions. All four of his touchdowns came in the second half.

“We figured that’s what they were going to do, we talked about it at halftime,” Christensen said. “Our guys were actually in a good position, but it's just that lack of experience, all of our corners and all of our secondary is new outside of Wyatt (Nef). They are in the right position, it’s just playing the ball and that comes with experience. They’ll get there, I’m not too worried.”

With senior all-league receiver Sean Mahaffey nursing a knee injury for most of the second half, Sprouffske’s receiver duo of freshman Hunter Howell and John Kenney combined for 232 receiving yards and all four touchdowns, with the freshman Howell hauling in three.