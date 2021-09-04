Football: Tigers drop opener to Pirates

CLATSKANIE — The Clatskanie football team stayed in its opener early, but couldn’t hang with Dayton (Ore.) for four full quarters in a 42-12 loss.

“Our kids played with a lot of toughness, and effort, and togetherness, and those are the things that we stressed,” Tigers coach Judd Stutzman said. “We’re asking about 12-13 kids to play the entire length of a four-quarter game, which is a lot to ask of them. But they went out there and they played their hearts out the entire time.”

Both of Clatskanie’s touchdowns came through the air, with quarterback Aiden Boursaw finding Nelson Warren and Ryder Gorley for one apiece, both in the first half.

Stutzman said Dayton pulled away in the second half with a little bit in every phase, including a punt return touchdown and a scoop-and-score on a fumbled screen pass.

Clatskanie (0-1) is set to host Taft (Ore.) next Friday.

