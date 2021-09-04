Football: Rainier shakes off slow start to beat Salem Academy

SALEM — The Rainier Columbians took some time to get things started in their opener against Salem Academy (Ore.) on Friday night, but Columbians picked up steam and rolled the Crusaders 46-7.
Salem Academy was the first to break the goal line with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Dawson Rios to Chase Brown and give the Crusaders a 7-0 lead near the end of a quiet first quarter. But that lead would be Salem Academy’s only one of the night, and it wouldn’t last long.
“We came out a little flat and gave up a score,” Rainier coach Mike King said. “After that we responded and got back to being physical. O-Line played well and our backs took advantage of the holes.”
The Columbians came back on the next drive and scored on a 47-yard touchdown run by Stone Ware, followed by a two-point conversion run by Kenney Tripp to give Rainier the lead.
Then, the Columbians found the current. Ware scored again on a 1-yard punch in, followed by 35-yard pass from Tripp to Ware with 11 seconds left in the first half to stroll into the Locker room up 24-7.
After a slow start on offense to start the game, the Columbians didn’t waste any time in the second half. Jayce Womack broke off on a 45-yard touchdown run less than a minute into the second half.
Ware found the end zone again from ten yards out later in the third to give the Columbians a 39-7 lead at the end of the third.
Angel Becerra kicked off the fourth on a 5-yard TD run to cap the scoring for the Columbians on the night.
The Rainer rushing attack amassed over 300 yards on the ground on 35 total carries. Tripp led the Columbians on the ground with seven carries for 92 yards. Tripp also went 2-for-4 for 62 yards passing with a touchdown. Ware racked up 89 yards on the ground for the Columbians and punched in a game high three TDs.
Ware and Hayden Murphy led the Columbians on defense with eight tackles apiece, while Tripp added six.
Rainier (1-0) is back on the road again next week at Scio.