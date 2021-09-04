Football: Rainier shakes off slow start to beat Salem Academy

SALEM — The Rainier Columbians took some time to get things started in their opener against Salem Academy (Ore.) on Friday night, but Columbians picked up steam and rolled the Crusaders 46-7.

Salem Academy was the first to break the goal line with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Dawson Rios to Chase Brown and give the Crusaders a 7-0 lead near the end of a quiet first quarter. But that lead would be Salem Academy’s only one of the night, and it wouldn’t last long.

“We came out a little flat and gave up a score,” Rainier coach Mike King said. “After that we responded and got back to being physical. O-Line played well and our backs took advantage of the holes.”

The Columbians came back on the next drive and scored on a 47-yard touchdown run by Stone Ware, followed by a two-point conversion run by Kenney Tripp to give Rainier the lead.

Then, the Columbians found the current. Ware scored again on a 1-yard punch in, followed by 35-yard pass from Tripp to Ware with 11 seconds left in the first half to stroll into the Locker room up 24-7.

After a slow start on offense to start the game, the Columbians didn’t waste any time in the second half. Jayce Womack broke off on a 45-yard touchdown run less than a minute into the second half.