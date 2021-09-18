Football: Kelso rolls in short-notice game in Seattle

“Not giving up a lot of points” is a bit of an understatement. After back-to-back shutouts to start the season, Kelso kept a goose egg up on Nooksack Valley’s half of the scoreboard into the fourth quarter. It finally cracked with 10:53 left in regulation — 133:07 into the season — when the Pioneers pulled off a reverse on a kick return, with Jordan Silva running it back 97 yards.

But that was all Nooksack Valley could manage, meaning that the Hilander defense went its entire non-league schedule without allowing a point to an opposing offense.

“The defense is running to the ball and hitting and tackling and causing turnovers,” Amrine said. “They’re really believing in our system, going, and playing hard.”

It started up front. The Hilanders held the Pioneers to just 48 yards on the ground — a number that actually went down from their halftime total after they racked up a second-half total of minus-15 — and 91 through the air.

And when Nooksack Valley found some measure of success, Kelso was there to rip it away. The Pioneers’ best drive of the first half was their first of the game, when they drove all the way to the Hilander 14-yard line, before Colby Cooper came down with an interception on the goal line.