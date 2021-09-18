Football: Kelso rolls in short-notice game in Seattle

SEATTLE — This time last week, with a road matchup in Oregon next on Kelso’s schedule, Steve Amrine certainly didn’t expect to be leading his Hilanders two hours north, to take on a side from the northern border in the shadow of the Space Needle.
But there the Hilanders were Saturday evening, and they certainly didn’t look like a team off schedule, rolling past Nooksack Valley 35-7 to wrap up non-league play.
“It’s been a goofy week for sure,” Amrine said.”Proud of the kids for being able to come up and pivot a couple times as we say in the education world right now. They came up and did a good job. That’s a tough football team; we knew that coming in.”
The Hilanders were originally supposed to make the drive south to Gresham, Ore., to take on Centennial on Friday. But when the Eagles canceled on Tuesday, Amrine ended up scheduling a short-notice date with the Pioneers, who were supposed to come to Seattle to play Rainier Beach before that game was also axed.
So despite operating on a long week, Kelso only had a couple of days to crunch film and build a gameplan. But once the Hilanders took the field at Seattle Memorial Stadium, it was clear that the patterns they had established in their first two wins would only continue.
“Hopefully we’re kind of finding a good identity – the identity of taking care of the football, not turning it over, and not giving up a lot of points,” Amrine said.
“Not giving up a lot of points” is a bit of an understatement. After back-to-back shutouts to start the season, Kelso kept a goose egg up on Nooksack Valley’s half of the scoreboard into the fourth quarter. It finally cracked with 10:53 left in regulation — 133:07 into the season — when the Pioneers pulled off a reverse on a kick return, with Jordan Silva running it back 97 yards.
But that was all Nooksack Valley could manage, meaning that the Hilander defense went its entire non-league schedule without allowing a point to an opposing offense.
“The defense is running to the ball and hitting and tackling and causing turnovers,” Amrine said. “They’re really believing in our system, going, and playing hard.”
It started up front. The Hilanders held the Pioneers to just 48 yards on the ground — a number that actually went down from their halftime total after they racked up a second-half total of minus-15 — and 91 through the air.
And when Nooksack Valley found some measure of success, Kelso was there to rip it away. The Pioneers’ best drive of the first half was their first of the game, when they drove all the way to the Hilander 14-yard line, before Colby Cooper came down with an interception on the goal line.
That was the first of three interceptions on the day for the Hilanders, and the first of two that ended promising Nooksack Valley drives deep in Kelso territory. Judah Calixte also came down with a pick at the goal line, and Zeke Smith ended the Pioneers’ final possession with one more.
“The secondary got challenged, put on an island,” Amrine said. “Good job by them.”
On offense, the ground game kept picking up steam for Kelso. Conner Noah led the charge with 19 carries and 120 yards, and found paydirt three times — from 3 yards, 4 yards, and 26 yards.
Three games into the season, Noah’s already gone over 100 yards twice, and already has five touchdowns to his name.
“We’ve obviously been smart with him and load management,” Amrine said. “Now all gloves are kind of off.”
Complimenting the ground-and-pound, quarterback Hunter Letteer had himself yet another efficient night, going 14-for-19 for 174 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.
A good chunk of those completions came on quick-hitting screens and high-percentage throws to the outside, like the rollout throw to Colby Cooper that put the Hilanders on the scoreboard on their first drive with a 15-yard touchdown. But at times, he showed off the deep ball, including a 25-yard touchdown over the top to Cooper in the fourth quarter to convert fourth-and-13 in style.
“He’s really become conscious of smart decisions,” Amrine said. “He’s grown up and being a leader.”
Cooper led the Hilanders with seven catches for 87 yards; Tyler Hays added four for 47, and Cale Franzen made arguably the catch of the night, coming down with a 30-yard back-shoulder throw in the first quarter with a defender draped all over him.