Football: Kelso grinds out shutout win over WFW

CHEHALIS — Kelso’s offense wasn’t able to get a whole lot going in the scoring column in its season opener, but the defense allowed even less in a 7-0 blanking of 2A W.F. West.

“To shut anybody out is a credit to our defensive staff and our defensive players,” said Kelso coach Steve Amrine, who had to miss the game due to a carried-over suspension from the end of the spring season. “That’s a great effort.”

The Hilanders held the Bearcats to just 78 total yards all game long. W.F. West’s rushing attack managed a paltry 1.7 yards per carry, going for 35 yards on 21 carries.

Amrine said the bulk of the defensive damage came from the Kelso front, led by Jaydon Eubanks, Payton Stewart, and Brady Phillips at the line, and Michael Hause at linebacker.

The Kelso defense also pulled down a pair of interceptions in the secondary, holding W.F. West quarterback Gavin Fugate to just five completions and 43 yards.

On the Kelso side of things, a 23-yard run by Colby Cooper midway through the first quarter — and the ensuing Mason Smith extra point — were all that appeared in the final scoring column. But beyond that, there were plenty of big numbers for the Hilanders to be happy with.