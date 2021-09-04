Football: Kelso grinds out shutout win over WFW

CHEHALIS — Kelso’s offense wasn’t able to get a whole lot going in the scoring column in its season opener, but the defense allowed even less in a 7-0 blanking of 2A W.F. West.
“To shut anybody out is a credit to our defensive staff and our defensive players,” said Kelso coach Steve Amrine, who had to miss the game due to a carried-over suspension from the end of the spring season. “That’s a great effort.”
The Hilanders held the Bearcats to just 78 total yards all game long. W.F. West’s rushing attack managed a paltry 1.7 yards per carry, going for 35 yards on 21 carries.
Amrine said the bulk of the defensive damage came from the Kelso front, led by Jaydon Eubanks, Payton Stewart, and Brady Phillips at the line, and Michael Hause at linebacker.
The Kelso defense also pulled down a pair of interceptions in the secondary, holding W.F. West quarterback Gavin Fugate to just five completions and 43 yards.
On the Kelso side of things, a 23-yard run by Colby Cooper midway through the first quarter — and the ensuing Mason Smith extra point — were all that appeared in the final scoring column. But beyond that, there were plenty of big numbers for the Hilanders to be happy with.
Conner Noah did the bulk of the damage, going for 164 yards on 27 carries. Judah Calixte added 30 yards, and quarterback Hunter Letteer put up 24, to go along with an 11-for-22 outing through the air.
Cooper finished with 46 yards on the ground and another 15 through the air on a team-high three catches.
“Colby Cooper had a super game, an all-around game,” Amrine said.
And while the offense couldn’t quite punch in any more of its drives into the end zone, the rushing attack got better when it needed to: at the end. The Hilanders only threw the ball once in the entire fourth quarter, instead rushing 16 times for 90 yards. The bulk of those came on one last drive that began with 4:50 left on the clock- — and ended with Letteer taking one final kneel-down at the W.F. West 1-yard line.
“We talked about three things,” Amrine said. “Being physical — and it sounds like we were definitely the more physical opponent tonight. We talked about dealing with adversity, and we dealt with some adversity. And they finished.”
Kelso (1-0) will return to Laulainen Stadium for its home opener next Friday against North Thurston.