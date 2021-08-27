Football: Kalama writes its prologue at Ridgefield jamboree

Come the Chinooks’ first offensive possession, it was time for Esary to put out a preview for his senior season to come. One play into the drive — all of which started on the 40-yard line — Esary rolled to his right and let loose downfield, finding Max Cox for a 38-yard strike. Two plays later, he showed off his mobility again, first sprinting to his right, then planting his foot in the ground, reversing fields to go to the other sideline and launching a 35-yard touchdown pass, again to Cox.

“That’s his game, he likes to throw the deep ball,” McDonald said. “He’s got a cannon on him. Any time you’ve got a player like that, we like to set him free. He’s going to do what he does.”

Esary finished his first series 6-for-7 for 127 yards, adding one last touchdown on a 35-yard ball that Jack Doerty ran under to catch.

“It’s the same thing he always does,” McDonald said. “He’s a player, he’s going to be a force to be reckoned with slinging it downfield.”