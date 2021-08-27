Football: Kalama writes its prologue at Ridgefield jamboree

RIDGEFIELD — The Kalama football team headed south for its fall camp midterms, and found itself tested against a pool of three schools all larger than itself. And after two weeks of hitting teammates, the Chinooks finally got to face off against players from different bus stops, in front of the largest crowd they’d seen in nearly two years.
“Obviously, we’ve got a lot of stuff to fix, and nothing's perfect,” Kalama coach Sean McDonald said. “But I saw a lot of good things. It was great to be out here with normal football, and seeing the stands pretty full. The kids were excited. It was a good day.”
Kalama didn’t get a crack at 4A Skyview, instead taking part in four series of plays, one each on offense and defense against 1A La Center and 2A Ridgefield.
And for all the hype coming into the season surrounding the Chinooks’ high-powered offense, it was the defense that put out the first highlight of the afternoon.
On the second play of Kalama’s first set of the day — on defense against La Center — Jackson Esary burst around the edge to get to Darren Cepeda. With quarterbacks mostly kept off-limits, Cepeda skirted around Esary’s pulled-back attempt at a two-hand touch sack and lofted a deep throw down the left sideline, but it was Kalama cornerback Nate Meyer who got under the ball and hauled in the interception.
Come the Chinooks’ first offensive possession, it was time for Esary to put out a preview for his senior season to come. One play into the drive — all of which started on the 40-yard line — Esary rolled to his right and let loose downfield, finding Max Cox for a 38-yard strike. Two plays later, he showed off his mobility again, first sprinting to his right, then planting his foot in the ground, reversing fields to go to the other sideline and launching a 35-yard touchdown pass, again to Cox.
“That’s his game, he likes to throw the deep ball,” McDonald said. “He’s got a cannon on him. Any time you’ve got a player like that, we like to set him free. He’s going to do what he does.”
Esary finished his first series 6-for-7 for 127 yards, adding one last touchdown on a 35-yard ball that Jack Doerty ran under to catch.
“It’s the same thing he always does,” McDonald said. “He’s a player, he’s going to be a force to be reckoned with slinging it downfield.”
In their offensive set against La Center the Chinooks didn’t have as much success. With both Gino Santi and Preston Armstrong on the sideline for precautionary reasons — McDonald said both would be back for the season opener — Kalama was without two of its starting offensive linemen, and it started to show against the Wildcats. On the run again, Esary was tagged with three touch sacks and an interception in nine plays, though he was able to make it four touchdowns on the evening with a 40-yard strike to Meyer.
“That’s what happens when you’ve got backups in there,” McDonald said. “In 2B football, if you lose one guy it’s tough enough, but having two starters out is rough. They’ll be back next week, and we’re excited about that. I think we’ll be fine.”
Esary finished the evening 8-for-12 for 182 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception. Cox led the Chinooks with 87 receiving yards, while Doerty had 55 — both on three catches.
On defense, the Chinooks finished with three touchdowns allowed. La Center put up one with a 30-yard run, and Ridgefield scored a pair in Kalama’s final series of the night — one on a short-yardage run to cap off a sustained drive, and the second on a 15-yard pass play to the outside on single coverage. But coming out of the first chance to see his defense in game situations, McDonald was mostly pleased.
“I saw a lot of good things,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of young guys playing… new guys in new spots learning new things. And we’re trying some new stuff on defense, we’re trying to mix it up coverage-wise and look-wise. But I thought they did well for doing that, and we’re going to grow.”
Kalama will get one more week to tune things up before heading south for the return of the 8-Mile War, on Sept. 3 at Woodland.