Football: Kalama dominates Woodland in 8-Mile opener

Woodland finally got its new-look offense going to keep ahold of the football and march down the field for points of its own, but by the then, the machine that is the Kalama offense was full up and running, and it was already too late.

“We made some meaningful changes, looked at what the defense was giving us,” Kalama coach Sean McDoland said. “And then Jackson just took it into his hands.”

Esary did just that, linking up with Doerty twice more for touchdowns in the opening quarter, and the Chinooks kept rolling. The senior slot receiver finished with a team-high six catches for 85 yards and three scores — all coming in the first half.

“I’ve been playing with him since the first grade,” Esary said. “They were going one-on-one with him with a linebacker, and you can’t do that. I saw that one-on-one in the slot with the linebacker, and the corner route is going to be open every time.”

The only other time Woodland managed to keep Kalama out of the end zone in the first half came on a fumble late in the second quarter. The Beavers took advantage to drive and score their second touchdown of the night, but Doerty struck right back all by himself, taking the ensuing kickoff to the house to push the lead to 44-15.