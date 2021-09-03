Football: Hot start pushes Castle Rock over Mark Morris

The Rocket defense shut down the Monarchs again, forcing a three-and-out, then Naugle proved the Rockets were there to play. He dropped back to pass and saw the field clear and took off running up the middle before breaking down the sideline on a 55-yard touchdown scamper to give the Rockets a 14-0 lead.

“We talked to Naugle about the game plan,” Gehring said. “It’s roll out, then on the rollouts if you don’t see it open right away, you go to the second one and then tuck it and go and that’s what he did. Even moving in the pocket, he was very efficient on that.”

Naugle followed the game plan to perfection and used his legs do damage all night long, making it tough for sack-hungry Monarch defenders to catch up.

“Once I dropped back the tackles pushed the D-ends back and that just opens up the middle and when I see that it’s go time,” Naugle said of what he saw in the MM defense.

On the other side of the ball, the Castle Rock defense continued to swarm to the rock and shut down the Monarch offense. Mark Morris looked confused and out of sync from the start — because they were. The Monarchs were down four offensive linemen and a tight end, who were held out of the game due to contact tracing stemming from COVID-19 concerns.