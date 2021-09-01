Fishermen working to keep it positive on the field

ILWACO — Youth will define the Ilwaco football team during the fall docket of 2021. After graduating 11 seniors this offseason, the Fishermen now have just seven players in their junior and senior classes combined.

“We’re going to be a very young team, which we already knew going into it,” Ilwaco head coach Sean Cease said.

Cease, who enters his fourth year in charge of the Fishermen, has just two seniors on the squad this season — Gabe McGarich and Chance Bear. The duo will naturally be tasked with taking a leadership role on both sides of the ball for Ilwaco. Both will play receiver, and McGarish will also work in at tight end. Bear will see some time on the defensive line and McGarich will serve as an anchor at linebacker.

“They’re hard workers, they’ve obviously been working out on their own…kind of hard working without talking a lot,” Cease said of his seniors.

Junior Ryan Morris will see his role grow this year as well. Morris will be taking snaps under center for Ilwaco after getting two starts as the Fishermen’s field general last season.

“Ryan’s got a really good understanding of the offense,” Cease said of his quarterback. “His leadership is probably the best thing he brings to us.”