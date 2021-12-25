Esary highlights All-Area football team on offense and defense

Player of the Year: Jackson Esary (Kalama)Most lists like this one are topped by two names, with separate players earning Player of the Year honors for offense and defense. But looking back at this past fall, there wasn’t a need to do that here. Jackson Esary was the best offensive player in the area, and the most valuable piece in his team’s defense, and for that reason, he is TDN’s stand-alone Player of the Year for the 2021 fall football season.

The only reason we can’t say Esary lit the entire state up this fall is because without any real challengers outside of District IV, he only had to light up the area. The one time the Chinooks did leave Southwest Washington, he threw for 354 yards, ran for 154 more, combined for six touchdowns and led Kalama to a 40-0 shutout of the eventual Oregon 2A runners-up from South Umpqua.

He finished the season with 2,720 passing yards, 39 passing touchdowns — at least one in every game — 1,101 rushing yards, and 16 touchdowns on the ground. His comparative “down” game came in the State title matchup against Napavine, when he threw for 245 yards and a touchdown and ran in the go-ahead score against the top defense in the state, all with an injury to his throwing shoulder.

“He’s a hell of a fighter, and he won’t quit until we win,” fellow senior Max Cox said as Esary carried around the 2B State trophy at Harry E. Lang Stadium on Dec. 4.

And for all that, Esary’s biggest impact in the championship stretch run may well have come on defense. Coming into the fall, the Kalama coaching staff moved Esary closer to the line and gave him the task to simply end as many plays as possible. The end result was a team-leading 101 tackles, along with eight tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and a blocked kick.

For his season, Esary earned offensive MVP honors in the 2B South Division as well as a spot on the defensive first team, and the Cascadia Preps’ 2B Player of the Year award. He currently holds one scholarship offer, from Eastern Washington, but will be waiting to see if any more roll in this spring.

Coach of the Year: Sean McDonald (Kalama)

It’s been a packed year for Sean McDonald. Starting with rough 2-3 season in the winter of 2020-21, the Kalama coach left the program for a time in the summer, then came back less than a month later. But once the fall season started, nothing was stopping his Chinooks. For yet another year, nobody knew how to slow down Kalama’s high-powered spread offense, and the former lineman pulled all the right strings to make his trenchmen some of the best in the state in a shortened offseason. By October, the Chinooks were tan unstoppable force in the 2B realm, and the only way it was going to finish was with a trophy.

The Daily News’ All-Area Football Team

OFFENSE

QB: Chance Naugle (Castle Rock)

Castle Rock’s senior under center opened his year with a five-touchdown performance at Longview Memorial to lead the Rockets past Mark Morris, and kept the highlights coming en route to a 27-touchdown season that earned him a spot as one of two offensive players of the year in the 1A TriCo.

QB: Hunter Letteer (Kelso)

The 3A GSHL Offensive Player of the Year, Letteer finished his senior season with 1,742 passing yards and 20 touchdowns, along with rushing for 291 yards and three scores. He boasted a 70% completion percentage in the first four weeks of the season, and in the Hilanders’ first-round playoff win over Auburn-Riverside in the 3A State tournament, he was 69% with a passing touchdown and a rushing score.

RB: Conner Noah (Kelso)

Kelso’s leading rusher eclipsed 1,000 yards in his senior year, hitting paydirt 13 times and averaging 6.7 yards per carry. He had a string of three-straight 100-yard performances to end the regular season and start the postseason, highlighted by a 204-yard, three-touchdown night against Heritage to help Kelso punch its ticket to State.

RB: Kolten Lindstrom (Naselle)

After missing nearly all of his sophomore season with an ankle injury, Lindstrom returned to play with a 186-yard performance in Week 1 against Neah Bay, and didn’t slow down the rest of the year. The junior finished with 1,731 rushing yards, 183 receiving yards, and 26 total touchdowns, despite watching many fourth quarters of blowouts from the sidelines.

RB: Nolan Swofford (Winlock)

Swofford’s 369-yard, 10-touchdown game against Chief Leschi on Sept. 23 — which broke Winlock’s single-game rushing record and set a new state 8-man single-game scoring record — probably would have been enough to give him a spot on this list all by itself. But surrounding that one outing was a season full of dominance that saw the senior lead all area rushers with 1,927 yards — 9.7 yards per carry — and 32 rushing touchdowns.

RB: Stone Ware (Rainier)

The senior averaged over 162 rushing yards per game on the ground and added a team-high 272 receiving yards, finishing with 23 total touchdowns in nine games. The season highlight had to either have been Sept. 18, when he ran for 316 yards and scored five touchdowns against Amity, or Nov. 6, when he scored four of Rainier’s five touchdowns in the first round of the State playoffs against Nyssa.

WR: Jack Doerty (Kalama)

Kalama’s first touchdown of the season came on a pass from Esary to Doerty, and that connection worked the whole rest of the season. Doerty led the most prolific wide receiver corps in southwest Washington with 925 receiving yards and found the end zone 15 times — including scoring at least one touchdown in each of the first six games of the fall.

WR: Nate Meyer (Kalama)

Meyer might have been overshadowed a bit by Doerty and Max Cox during the regular season, but come crunch time in the playoffs he was Esary’s go-to target. Meyer led the Chinooks with 320 receiving yards in the postseason, including a monster 142-yard performance in the semifinals against Onalaska, and caught Kalama’s lone touchdown pass in the 2B State title game to draw the Chinooks back to within a point of Napavine at halftime.

WR: Jamond Harris (RAL)

R.A. Long’s top weapon on offense totaled 755 total yards — 647 on 43 catches and 108 on runs — and seven touchdowns. The season earned Harris a spot on the second team in the 2A GSHL end-of-year awards.

OL: Brady Phillips (Kelso)

Already making his second appearance on the All-Area offensive line as just a junior, Phillips helped lead the Hilanders from his guard spot, and will go into 2022 as one of the top linemen in southwest Washington.

OL: Dom Kemp (Kelso)

Just a couple feet over from Phillips at right tackle, Kemp earned first-team All-League honors by anchoring the corner of a line that pushed the Hilanders to 2,300 rushing yards as a team.

OL: Joshhill Tilton (Toledo)

Few teams in the state were more dependent on a strong run game than Toledo. As coach Mike Christensen said after the season, when the Riverhawks needed a couple tough yards they nearly always went behind Tilton, a first-team All-2B South selection.

OL: Gage Cayan (Castle Rock)

After making the 1A TriCo’s second team up front in the winter season, Cayan made the jump to the first team in his season fall, helping to lead one of the sturdier fronts in the league as they opened holes for Chance Naugle and Chase Rusher.

OL: Tevin Larson (Mark Morris)

A second-team All-2A GSHL selection, Larson led a front line for a Monarchs squad that had to overcome its fair share of adversity, but still powered Mark Morris to over 1,200 rushing yards and into the playoff crossover week for the first time since 2013.

OL: Otto Fox (Rainier)

The 3A Coastal Range League’s Lineman of the Year led the front that powered the Diesel offense, racking up nearly 2,900 yards in just nine games.

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

DL: Landon Gardner (Castle Rock)

The 1A TriCo Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season — defending his title from the winter — spent most of the season in the opposing backfield. Logging a team-best 16 tackles for loss, Gardner racked up five sacks, and was credited with 12 quarterback hurries. He also recovered a fumble, and led the Rockets with 47 total tackles.

DL: Hayden Murphy (Rainier)

Murphy earned co-Defensive Player of the Year honors in the 3A Coastal Range League after a season that saw him rack up 34 solo tackles, six tackles for loss, and a team-leading 6.5 sacks.

DL: Malcom Karchesky (Woodland)

The stalwart in the Beavers’ defensive line, Karchesky made first-team All-League in the 2A GSHL for his junior season after racking up 27 solo tackles, 23 assists, six tackles for a loss, five sacks, a forced fumble, and a recovered fumble. If that wasn’t enough, he also went through the line on special teams to block a pair of kicks.

DL: Preston Armstrong (Kalama)

Leading Kalama with 19 tackles for loss, three sacks, and three fumbles forced, Armstrong played a huge part in the turnaround up front for the Chinooks that ultimately powered them to their State title run, and earned first-team All-League honors in the process.

LB: Geoffrey Glass (Toledo)

A two-way All-League selection in the Central 2B’s South Division, Glass led a Riverhawks’ defense that helped Toledo to a 10-3 record despite playing in arguably the toughest division in all of Washington preps football.

LB: Michael Hause (Kelso)

The first-team All-3A GSHL linebacker racked up 66 tackles, seven tackles for loss, six sacks, and recovered a pair of fumbles as a stalwart in the middle of the Kelso defense.

LB: Tim Sears (Mark Morris)

The do-it-all senior led the Monarchs 65 tackles this season, including a pair of tackles for loss, and also recovered a fumble en route to earning second-team All-League in the 2A GSHL.

LB: Elmer Toftemark (Naselle)

Working in the second level of a unit that only allowed 25 points twice in the regular season, Toftemark led the Naselle defense with 49 solo tackles, 59 assists, three sacks, and three fumble recoveries.

LB: David Garcia (Castle Rock)

Garcia earned first-team All-TriCo honors at linebacker for the second straight season, for a junior campaign that saw him rack up 43 tackles — second to Gardner — and 6.5 tackles for a loss.

DB: Deacon Dietz (Mark Morris)

The Monarchs’ lone first-team All-League representative, Dietz led Mark Morris with four interceptions and finished with 33 tackles.

DB: Wyatt Nef (Toledo)

The senior leader in the Toledo secondary, Nef earned first-team All-League in the 2B South Division — as well as taking the same honor at quarterback — for a season that saw him come away with seven interceptions, force three fumbles, and haul down 56 tackles.

DB: Colby Cooper (Kelso)

Cooper hauled in five interceptions for Kelso this year — and took one back to the house — to earn 3A GSHL Defensive Player of the Year honors and finish his career in blue and gold with 13 picks. He also racked up 40 tackles.

DB: Max Cox (Kalama)

Cox made the 2B South’s All-League first team as a receiver, and did light up the scoreboard just as his cohorts Doerty and Meyer did all year. But it’s his three interceptions in the 2B State title game — all deep in his own territory — that will live on in Kalama lore, capping off a senior season where he racked up a team-best seven picks.

P: Judah Calixte (Kelso)

Calixte averaged over 39 yards per punt in his junior season, earning second-team All-League in the 3A GSHL.

K: Elijah Cothren (Wahkiakum)

Kicking field goals isn’t usually something most 2B teams even consider doing, but with a leg like Cothren’s the Mules always had that option. The first-team All-League kicker in the 2B South Division connected from 30 yards and out four times this season, including a 47-yard boot against King’s Way Christian on Oct. 28.

All-Purpose: Kenney Tripp (Rainer)

Normally a category for special-teams players, Tripp wins on the back of doing just about everything on both sides of the ball for the Columbians. On offense, he drove the Diesel offense for one last season, throwing for 436 yards and five touchdowns and rushing for 990 more yards and nine scores. On defense, he added 27 tackles, forced three fumbles, recovered three more, led the Columbians with four pass break-ups, and came down with an interception.

