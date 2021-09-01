Esary and Chinooks are talk of the 2B’s, but they’ve got plenty to prove

KALAMA — Sure, the pandemic shortened, changed around, and altogether made a mess of the winter 2021 football season. Sure, there was little time for preparation, and there were injuries aplenty. Sure, Kalama had to face the reigning State champs, the presumed favorites should there have been a real tournament, and a team recently dropped down from the 1A ranks. In the end, it doesn’t really matter.

The Chinooks went 2-3 last winter, and simply put, that isn’t going to fly up on the hill.

“I remind them of it all the time,” coach Sean McDonald said. “They talk about it. I think they’ve got a chip on their shoulder, and they’re ready to compete. They know that they’re going to have to play well to make it to where their expectations are.”

The road this fall isn’t going to be any easier for Kalama, though. The return of non-league play opened three slots, and the Chinooks filled them with an opener at 2A Woodland and a trip to La Center to face the defending 1A TriCo champs, sandwiched around a rematch against Forks. Getting through those three weeks puts Kalama into the rigors of the 2B South Division, with the crossover date looming after all of that.