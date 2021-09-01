Esary and Chinooks are talk of the 2B’s, but they’ve got plenty to prove

KALAMA — Sure, the pandemic shortened, changed around, and altogether made a mess of the winter 2021 football season. Sure, there was little time for preparation, and there were injuries aplenty. Sure, Kalama had to face the reigning State champs, the presumed favorites should there have been a real tournament, and a team recently dropped down from the 1A ranks. In the end, it doesn’t really matter.
The Chinooks went 2-3 last winter, and simply put, that isn’t going to fly up on the hill.
“I remind them of it all the time,” coach Sean McDonald said. “They talk about it. I think they’ve got a chip on their shoulder, and they’re ready to compete. They know that they’re going to have to play well to make it to where their expectations are.”
The road this fall isn’t going to be any easier for Kalama, though. The return of non-league play opened three slots, and the Chinooks filled them with an opener at 2A Woodland and a trip to La Center to face the defending 1A TriCo champs, sandwiched around a rematch against Forks. Getting through those three weeks puts Kalama into the rigors of the 2B South Division, with the crossover date looming after all of that.
Before any of the games start, though, the Chinooks have found themselves with a fair bit of outside wind in their sails, being pointed to by Scorebook Live as the favorites to win it all this year. Then again, the final record last season has made it easy for McDonald to remind his players what can happen when it doesn’t all come together as planned.
“I don’t think they believe the hype,” he said. “I think they’re ready to get better, and they’re ready to put their nose to the grindstone and continue to work until they are the top dog.”
A great deal of the preseason hype centers around the quarterback position, and for good reason. Jackson Esary is back for one last season as the No. 1 man, after earning 2B North-South Offensive MVP honors earlier this year for a junior slate that saw him post 11 passing touchdowns and over 1,100 yards through the air in just five games, along with eight rushing scores.
Currently a three-star recruit according to 247sports, Esary has already received a scholarship offer from Eastern Washington, but if he puts up another big season, more could follow.
“Man, he’s a stud,” McDonald said. “It’s hard to go up from where he’s at right now, but I think he will. He’s been working all summer with quarterback coaches and going to camps, and trying to get himself out there for going to the next level. I think he’s seen a lot of tough competition, and he’s going to have a great year I’m pretty sure.”
Esary will have three of his four favorite targets back from last season to work with in the form of seniors Jack Doerty and Max Cox, along with junior Nate Meyer. Together, those three combined for 56 catches and nine touchdowns in the five-game winter season. They’ll be joined in Kalama’s offense by juniors Jaxxon Truesdell and Kaden Starhia, who McDonald says has started to find their niches in the spread.
“His communication with them is a lot better,” McDonald said. “Just being able to know where they’re going to be before they do.”
Up front, the Chinooks bring back four starters on the offensive line — Preston Armstrong, Seth Hoseny, Syrus Schultz, and Gino Santi — which McDonald hopes will lead to some cleaner pockets for his star quarterback to work from and create lanes in the run game for tailback Bradey O’Neil.
It would seem the stars are starting to line back up for Kalama. Now the Chinooks just need to take the chance to put the disappointing winter behind them and get back to the top of the 2B ranks.
“They know that they’re going to have to play well to make it to where their expectations are,” McDonald said. “I think they know that there is work to be done and there’s constant changes to be made. I think they understand that.”
Kalama Chinooks
Coach: Sean McDonald
7th season | Career record: 55-13
Last season's record: 2-3
Returning starters
Jackson Esary (QB/LB)
Bradey O’Neil (RB/LB)
Jack Doerty (WR/LB)
Max Cox (WR/DB)
Nate Meyer (WR/DB)
Preston Armstrong (OL/DL)
Seth Hoseny (OL/DL)
Syrus Schultz (OL/DL)
Gino Santi (OL/DL)
Schedule
Sept. 3 @ Woodland
Sept. 11 vs. Forks
Sept. 17 @ La Center
Sept. 24 vs. Adna
Oct. 1 @ Stevenson
Oct. 8 vs. Wahkiakum
Oct. 15 vs. Onalaska
Oct. 22 vs. Toledo
Oct. 29 @ Toutle Lake
Breakout Player
Jaxxon Truesdell — WR/DB
“He’ll be one of those guys who will pop up and make a catch, and you won’t know where he came from. I’m not even sure how tall he is, but he’s got some good feet on him, and really good hands.” — Sean McDonald
The Anonymous Scout
“Obviously their quarterback is a really good player… I’m just so impressed with their program, that they’re such a small school, but year after year, they’ve just got really good athletes.”