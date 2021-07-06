Eric Hansen, Wahkiakum head coach for nearly two decades, announces retirement

Right after Wahkiakum’s baseball season ended in late April, coach Niemeyer announced his plans to retire. Two and a half months later, it’s Hansen’s turn.

In those two months, Hansen continued to manage the offseason duties of a coach like refurbishing helmets and running camps — now condensed into a five-month span instead of the usual nine.

“Super professional way to go out,” Garrett said. “From a school district’s standpoint, we really respect that and appreciate that. That was awesome of him. A lot of coaches would be like, ‘Well, I’m done, that’s not my responsibility anymore.’”

Hansen also spent the interim period helping prepare Ryan Lorenzo — who came onto the football staff as a volunteer assistant — to possibly take over the program. He and Niemeyer have worked with him to ascend to the head-coaching job this coming season, and the Wahkiakum School Board is set to make a decision regarding Lorenzo at its next meeting.

Now, Hansen said he’s looking forward to having the time to go out and watch football further afield, going to watch other schools, as well as make the occasional cross-state road trip to Martin Stadium to watch Washington State play.

“That will be nice, to just take Friday nights, and say, ‘Hey, what’s the game of the week?’’ he said. “It’ll be nice to see Coach Perkins and Mark Morris play, or Coach Amrine and Kelso play, or see some of the games we don’t normally get to see because you’re caught up in your own league and own area.”

