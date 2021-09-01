Editor's note: The fall of football and a kickoff return to normal

The last time I covered a “fall” football game was Dec. 7, 2019. I was in Lakewood and there were plenty of local fans, too, since the Kalama Chinooks were in town to try and repeat as State champions against a mighty unit of purple and gold known as the Loggers of Onalaska.
Things didn’t work out for the ‘Nooks in that game, but as I look back on that night underneath the lights it’s hard to fathom how much was already going right.
The teams had won 22 games combined coming into the State title game, meaning that both squads had enjoyed a full regular season and a successful jaunt down the playoff trail without having been sent home out of an abundance of caution. The stands were packed shoulder-to-shoulder with heavy breathing fanatics from their respective schools who shared popcorn from the bag and screamed until the spittle sprayed like Bellagio fountains. The players were footloose and fancy free, knowing full well that the world was their oyster from which to pluck desired bounty at will. Even the underclassmen from the losing side were certain that better days were still to come. They’d absolutely get another shot and a chance at redemption. All they’d have to do was wait a year.
Well, nearly two years later it is now painfully apparent how good we had it back then and we didn’t even know it.
The last time I covered a high school football season opener was February, 15, 2021. The long-delayed and heavily muted matchup took place in Toledo beneath a six-inch thick blanket of powdery snow. The stands were sparsely dotted with fans and the pep band had to put shower caps on the big end of their brass instruments in order to keep the children safe as the home team rushed to a 16-12 win. For a while I sat atop of a four foot tall ice ball on the sideline leftover from a failed attempt to clear the field by making giant snowmen before kickoff. From that cold crystalline perch I scanned the surroundings and saw that like the doomed grounds crew wielding snow shovels on the goal line, we had veered far off course from the path that had previously seemed so predetermined.
Now, nearly two years since the last regularly scheduled high school football game was played in Washington, it appears we might finally be ready to play under a more familiar set of rules once again.
On Friday, Sept. 3, the 14 teams in The Daily News coverage area are set to kick off their fall football seasons on the gridironed turf. From the final bend in the Columbia River up to the big snake of the Cowlitz, and from the timbered fringes of Kid Valley all the way to the edge of the world where the sun sinks in the ocean each evening, Friday night lights are once again set to provide extra ambiance amidst the foggy pumpkin spice of autumn.
As we prepare our pens and flashbulbs in advance of the telltale pop of pads and the pomp of tubas on parade, it seems another moment of reflection is warranted. Yes, this impending return to pre-pandemic traditions is a relief to community members young and old, but if that last 18 months have taught us anything it’s that this tonic for the soul could run out at any moment.
As we sit on the edge of the most anticipated high school football season in memory, it’s essential to remember how we got here. We can’t forget the pangs of disappointment from student athletes as their seasons were ripped away in the spring of 2020 or the parents who never saw their progeny play again. We can’t forget the padlocked gymnasiums and empty weight rooms that forced stir-crazy students to go rogue for at-home-workouts or the clandestine competitions beneath the shadows of the old schoolyard when all the kids wanted to do was go out and play.
Now, it seems that the kids will finally get to be kids again on the biggest and brightest stages around. Even better yet, we’ll all get to watch them go. But we can’t forget how difficult it has been to get to this point. As we continue to fight against the scourge of COVID-19 during this world-wide battle of attrition it’s most important that we don’t concede any of this hard earned ground.
In life, as in football, the goal is to push forward and celebrate with your friends at the end.
