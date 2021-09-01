Editor's note: The fall of football and a kickoff return to normal

The last time I covered a “fall” football game was Dec. 7, 2019. I was in Lakewood and there were plenty of local fans, too, since the Kalama Chinooks were in town to try and repeat as State champions against a mighty unit of purple and gold known as the Loggers of Onalaska.

Things didn’t work out for the ‘Nooks in that game, but as I look back on that night underneath the lights it’s hard to fathom how much was already going right.

The teams had won 22 games combined coming into the State title game, meaning that both squads had enjoyed a full regular season and a successful jaunt down the playoff trail without having been sent home out of an abundance of caution. The stands were packed shoulder-to-shoulder with heavy breathing fanatics from their respective schools who shared popcorn from the bag and screamed until the spittle sprayed like Bellagio fountains. The players were footloose and fancy free, knowing full well that the world was their oyster from which to pluck desired bounty at will. Even the underclassmen from the losing side were certain that better days were still to come. They’d absolutely get another shot and a chance at redemption. All they’d have to do was wait a year.

Well, nearly two years later it is now painfully apparent how good we had it back then and we didn’t even know it.