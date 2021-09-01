Ducks trying to get back on track, take flight

TOUTLE — “Stability” is the term third-year Toutle Lake coach Austin Carey used to describe what his team is striving for this season.
After taking over the program, Carey put together a plan to help build a winning culture for the Fighting Ducks. But of course, a winless, COVID-shortened season threw a wrench in that plan, and Carey is aiming to get back on track in the fall of 2021.
“I don’t believe that you can really have success unless you have the tools to build that success,” Carey said. “I feel like last year, the whole state didn’t have that.”
While Carey returns, there are plenty of new faces both on the field and on the coaching staff for Toutle. Carey, traditionally a defensive-oriented coach, will be running the offense for the Ducks and plans to give teams a number of different looks as he plans to run multiple set on offense from the classic I-formation to spread formations that fill out the field.
Calling signals for the Ducks this season will be sophomore Dylan Fraidenburg. Carey said he was impressed with how well Fraidenburg has picked up the new-look offense and fallen into place as the starter after getting a few snaps as a freshman last season.
“I think he’s way ahead for his age in terms of mentality, strength and size so I think he’s ready,” Carey said.
Fraidenburg will be handing the ball off to Hunter “Mighty Mouse” Lee, who’s short in stature, but big in heart, thus garnering the unique nickname.
“He’s been the strongest guy in the weight room and the fastest guy out there since his freshman year,” Carey said.
Multiple new coaches, led by Jake Johnson, will be overseeing a defense that will morph to fit the scheme of the Ducks’ opponents. Carey said they would start with a 4-4, but work in some 5-2 looks and move to a 3-5 when they face pass-heavy opponents.
Senior Jacob Chapman will command the Ducks defense from the linebacker position throughout those different looks.
“He’s a very aggressive kid on defense, a good leader,” Carey said of Chapman.
Fellow senior Danyl Galvin will work to control the line on both sides of the ball for the Ducks and was referred to as the captain of the O-line by Carey.
The Ducks aren’t expecting an easy schedule, but with good turnout numbers, Carey hopes they can fulfill their goal of getting the program back on track and back in the win column this season.
Toutle Lake Fighting Ducks
Head Coach: Austin Carey
3rd season — Coaching record: 1-15
Last Season’s Record (0-6)
Schedule
Sept. 3 vs. North Beach
Sept. 10 @ Ilwaco
Sept. 17 @ Adna
Sept. 24 vs. Stevenson
Oct. 1 @ Wahkiakum
Oct. 8 vs. Onalaska
Oct. 15 @ Toledo
Oct. 29 vs. Kalama
Returning Starters
Jacob Chapman (FB/LB)
Payton Feigenbaum (OL/DT)
Danyl Galvin (OL/DE)
Michael Palmer (WR/DB)
Jay Foster (OL/LB)
Breakout Player: Hunter Lee — RB
“Nicknamed “Mighty Mouse”, pound for pound one of the fastest and strongest athletes on the team, leads the team in hard work.” — Austin Carey
The Anonymous Scout
“I know Toutle is a hard running team, they won’t give up. They try to move and push the ball.”