Ducks trying to get back on track, take flight

TOUTLE — “Stability” is the term third-year Toutle Lake coach Austin Carey used to describe what his team is striving for this season.

After taking over the program, Carey put together a plan to help build a winning culture for the Fighting Ducks. But of course, a winless, COVID-shortened season threw a wrench in that plan, and Carey is aiming to get back on track in the fall of 2021.

“I don’t believe that you can really have success unless you have the tools to build that success,” Carey said. “I feel like last year, the whole state didn’t have that.”

While Carey returns, there are plenty of new faces both on the field and on the coaching staff for Toutle. Carey, traditionally a defensive-oriented coach, will be running the offense for the Ducks and plans to give teams a number of different looks as he plans to run multiple set on offense from the classic I-formation to spread formations that fill out the field.

Calling signals for the Ducks this season will be sophomore Dylan Fraidenburg. Carey said he was impressed with how well Fraidenburg has picked up the new-look offense and fallen into place as the starter after getting a few snaps as a freshman last season.