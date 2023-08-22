I gassed up the trusty station wagon to the tune of another $60 (ouch) and set out for another full day of football training camp visits over the weekend. After checking five off the list earlier in the week, there were still nine schools remaining on the docket.

A few teams were able to slide the pads on as I toured facilities Saturday morning. The audible pop of shoulder pads and helmets could be heard crunching through the light breeze coming in through the valley.

Over in Castle Rock where first-year head coach Cody Warner is getting used to all of the minutiae that comes with running a football program, his players display a team chemistry forged over years of youth football together.

Focus on the details and effort early in camp were Warner’s concerns as he walked off the field Saturday.

“We’ve got to string together some great practices in a row. Practices have been a little up and down this first week,” Warner said. “The great teams I’ve been on have been consistent in practice in terms of intensity and focus. As soon as we can figure that out and are able to string together some good practices, we will turn the corner.”

Warner would also like to get his whole team to show up to practice every day. The team is without a handful of players who had scheduling conflicts with family vacations.

Coach Warner told his players after practice that camping season is over. If your dad wants to take you out camping, the players were encouraged to reply, “I’m sorry pops, that doesn’t work for me. I’ve got football.”

Head coach Shawn Perkins wasn’t dealing with missing campers at Mark Morris workouts last week. Instead, the long-tenured coach showed his excitement about receiver Deker Bartell and running back/linebacker Kenneth Mullin who will be relied on heavily as sophomores. Perkins said the pair “have done some really good things” and will be key contributors to the Monarchs offense in 2023.

The Monarchs will not only be breaking fresh blood at running back, wide receiver, in the secondary and at linebacker, but will also be breaking in a new quarterback. With the graduation of last year’s starter Kellen Desbiens, Perkins is turning to veteran Cade Warren, a player who is no stranger to the Monarchs program under Perkins after his dad spent years coaching alongside Perkins.

So while Warren is new to the position as lead signal caller and distributor of the football, the system should be simple for him to grasp.

“I think he was a ball boy for about 10 years, so he should be able to figure it out,” Perkins said.

As I traveled south on the interstate to escape the heat, I entered Beaver country, where the winds were picking up early Saturday morning, which apparently made it difficult for players to hold onto the football.

Woodland was working through 7-on-7 drills and full 11-on-11 offensive sets during my hourlong visit. A largely new cast of receivers led by Chase Hall and Eli Anderson were having a hard time holding onto passes thrown to them by left-hander Brett Martynowicz, who is heading into his second full season at quarterback as a senior.

Martynowicz knows Woodland will require players like Anderson and Hall to step up in the absence of last year’s yardage leaders Keaton Northcut and Drew Burns, but is confident his team will manage. The southpaw pointed to Woodland’s execution of detail as the team’s top strength heading into 2023.

“I think it’s going to be the mental side of the game. I think for us, we’re all going to be very smart, high IQ football players and I think we’re not going to have many (mental) lapses,” Martynowicz said. “Another great attribute is we’re all athletic. We don’t have the biggest offensive linemen or the biggest kids in the world, but we’re athletic and we’re going to fly all over the field.”

I stepped foot on the Rainier campus for the first time where the Columbians were getting their work in a brief scrimmage under the watchful eyes of coach Mike King. There’s hope in Rainier, too, of increased turnout and an improved defense after a strong commitment through offseason activities.

Returning senior lineman Colby Biddix said players are still trickling into camp with each new day. The team lost some size with the departure of Josh Ellis and Donovan Smith due to graduation which could leave the team weak on both lines.

“We lost some big defensive linemen last year so stopping the run might be difficult this year,” Biddix said. “Hopefully we get into the playoffs this year. It’s been a long time that we did not make the playoffs. That’s our goal.”

A season in the playoff hunt will be a reward for one of the more loyal fanbases in Oregon’s 3A Coastal Range League. Coach King acknowledged that fan support is one element his team isn’t lacking.

“They definitely jump on board. We’ve got some diehards that not only come to our (home) games, but we’ve got a game in Nyssa this year and I look forward to seeing the turnout over there,” said King. “We’ve got dedicated fans and alumni from the school that supports us.”

Continued King: “There’s nothing better than a Friday night, it’s pouring rain, the field’s muddy and we’re getting dirty.”

No there isn’t. Though, I’ll leave the mud to the players.