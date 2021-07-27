Cowlitz NFL Flag to host Football Camp NW at Kelso High

Cowlitz NFL Flag is once again ready to host Football Camp NW at Schroeder Field in Kelso.
The youth skills camp will run Saturday and Sunday from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on the Kelso High School grounds. The price to play is $40 per play, with a $10 discount for siblings.
“This is a fun, non-contact skills camp with no gear required,” read an email from Jon Webb,
Cowlitz NFL Flag director.
The camp is open to players in grades K-8. Instruction will be supervised and provided by Kelso High School varsity football coaches.
Walk-ups are welcome at the event but pre-registration is preferred for planning purposes. Cheer Camp NW will take place at the same time and location.
Online registration can be handled at www.footballcampnw.com.
Jordan Nailon
Sports Editor
