Comets reconvene under new coach, look to crack competition

NASELLE — The Comets left little to the imagination last season as they waxed each and every one of their opponents for an impressive 6-0 record and an astounding 318-48 point differential.
Much has changed in six months, though, as Naselle graduated some of their talent (see: Jimmy Strange and Warren Wirkkala) and watched as longtime head coach Jeff Eaton went riding off into the West coast sunset. But, as they say, there’s nothing new under the sun and that apparently includes the township of Naselle, too.
With Joey and Jack Strange set to churn up yards out of the backfield, and Eaton riding back to town in order to serve as defensive coordinator, there’s still plenty to be excited about down where the big river grows wide.
All of that is enough to get first-year Naselle coach Kevin McNulty fired up about what may come for his Comets.
“They play together, they’re in it and they want to have success,” McNulty said.
With 28 years of coaching experience under his belt McNulty certainly knows how to evaluate a roster and this year he’s got plenty to be excited about.
Joey Strange is a dual threat under center with a strong arm and nimble feet that also come in handy when he’s covering ground on defense. Jason Harman is another talented Comet on both sides of the ball. Harman is known to run good routes on offense to get open with good hands to haul in receptions and a strong motor to tote the rock no matter how he winds up with it.
There might not be anything that gets the Naselle faithful so excited as the return of Kolten Lindstrom after a gruesome leg injury derailed his sophomore campaign before it ever had a chance to really get going. This year Lindstrom will look to make noise as a running back and linebacker after completing his rehab and working back into shape on the baseball diamond all summer.
“Deceptive and instinctive, (his) season (was) cut short last season as he was injured in the first half of the first game,” McNulty said. “(He) will put stress on a defense—shifty with some speed. (On) defense (he) understands the game and will be around the ball.”
After running the table with a skeleton crew last season the Comets expect to have close to a full score of players out in uniform prior to their season kickoff. Those additions include seniors Riley Thorsen (OL/DE), Trenton Stephens (WR/DB) and Craig Reitz (WR/DB). Naselle also has five freshmen in the mix who are all expected to make contributions.
Senior Georg Wilson will be tasked with holding the fire and ice of the Comets together from his spot at center as the hurtle through the season. McNulty insists that Wilson enters the season in the “best physical shape he’s been in.”
After stops on the coaching caroselle that included White River, Sequim and Ilwaco, McNulty jumped at the chance to lead such a talented Naselle team.
“I grew up in Naselle and went to school here and actually got my first teaching job here,” McNulty explained. “It was something on my bucket list, I always wanted to coach at Naselle.”
As close friends who stood watch at one another’s weddings, McNulty and Eaton appear to be a coaching duo created under a covered bridge. As McNulty attempts to master the finer parts of the 8-man game, that camaraderie could prove pivotal.
“It’s really nice, obviously, to have someone who’s coached 8-man football,” McNulty said. “I know it some, but there’s also a learning curve. But I look forward to that challenge.”