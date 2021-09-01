Comets reconvene under new coach, look to crack competition

NASELLE — The Comets left little to the imagination last season as they waxed each and every one of their opponents for an impressive 6-0 record and an astounding 318-48 point differential.

Much has changed in six months, though, as Naselle graduated some of their talent (see: Jimmy Strange and Warren Wirkkala) and watched as longtime head coach Jeff Eaton went riding off into the West coast sunset. But, as they say, there’s nothing new under the sun and that apparently includes the township of Naselle, too.

With Joey and Jack Strange set to churn up yards out of the backfield, and Eaton riding back to town in order to serve as defensive coordinator, there’s still plenty to be excited about down where the big river grows wide.

All of that is enough to get first-year Naselle coach Kevin McNulty fired up about what may come for his Comets.

“They play together, they’re in it and they want to have success,” McNulty said.

With 28 years of coaching experience under his belt McNulty certainly knows how to evaluate a roster and this year he’s got plenty to be excited about.