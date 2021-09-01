Clatskanie recalibrates for another run in the Coastal

CLATSKANIE — It’s safe to say the first go-round for Judd Stutzman as head honcho of the Tigers did not go according to plan. Clatskanie played just three games during their bizarre-o world season in the winter of 2021 and they lost them all, by a lot.

Not only did Clatskanie come up short on the scoreboard six months ago, but they also came up short on the sideline with only enough players on the roster to field an 8-man team. This fall, the Tigers are angling to put a new spin on the pigskin with more players and more firepower to help them along the way.

“Obvoiusly last year we didn’t get to install what we wanted to install playing 8-man,” Stutzman said. “We’ve had the time to work with them extensively over the summer. A few of them have gotten quite a bit stronger, as well.”

Last year there were weeks where the Tigers had just 10 players in practice. With around 20 players in the ranks in the early going the Tigers are moving back to the 3A Coastal Range League (Special District 1) and they’ll be playing 11-man football all the while. That includes their rivalry matchup at Rainier on Oct. 22 for the Highway 30 Hootenanny.

“I think our team strength is going to be the leadership of the guys who’ve been involved ever since I took over last December,” Stutzman said.