Clatskanie recalibrates for another run in the Coastal

CLATSKANIE — It’s safe to say the first go-round for Judd Stutzman as head honcho of the Tigers did not go according to plan. Clatskanie played just three games during their bizarre-o world season in the winter of 2021 and they lost them all, by a lot.
Not only did Clatskanie come up short on the scoreboard six months ago, but they also came up short on the sideline with only enough players on the roster to field an 8-man team. This fall, the Tigers are angling to put a new spin on the pigskin with more players and more firepower to help them along the way.
“Obvoiusly last year we didn’t get to install what we wanted to install playing 8-man,” Stutzman said. “We’ve had the time to work with them extensively over the summer. A few of them have gotten quite a bit stronger, as well.”
Last year there were weeks where the Tigers had just 10 players in practice. With around 20 players in the ranks in the early going the Tigers are moving back to the 3A Coastal Range League (Special District 1) and they’ll be playing 11-man football all the while. That includes their rivalry matchup at Rainier on Oct. 22 for the Highway 30 Hootenanny.
“I think our team strength is going to be the leadership of the guys who’ve been involved ever since I took over last December,” Stutzman said.
The Tigers’ coach pointed out senior linebacker and offensive lineman Tony Cueto along with senior linebacker and running back Keagan Holsey as the two players who have helped to show the new guys the ropes.
Halsey is also likely to be asked to carry a lot of water once the games begin as a primary option out of the backfield even as the Tigers try to implement a spread offense.
“You’ve got to set the tone with the run no matter what kind of offense you’re trying to run,” Stutzman said. “We’re going to try to establish the run early and often every time and then take what the defense gives us.”
When the Tigers do turn to the air it will be up to sophomore Ayden Boursaw to get the ball where it’s supposed to go.
“(A) one year starter, (he) made high quality throws at a varsity level for being a freshman,” Stutzman said.
Defensively the Tigers were planning on running a 3-3-5 stacked front but a late breaking illness in their coaching ranks mandated an audible to a 4-3 system at the last moment.
Not that Stutzman is too concerned about the change. With no mask requirements this season and the promise of a packed house for their first home game of the season, the Tigers have more to look forward to than to worry about.
“As far as I know there hasn’t been any capacity restrictions that I’ve been made aware of,” Stutzman said. “I think we’re all just excited to go play a normal football season.”