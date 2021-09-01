Back in the swing of things: Football returns to its traditional flow in the fall

Decades from now, the COVID-altered winter 2021 season will be a hell of a story to tell.
The teenagers that suited up for Toledo back on Feb. 15 will get to tell their children and grandchildren about the time they played up to their ankles in snow to start the long delayed gridiron slate.
Those who were on Toutle Lake’s roster will get to talk about the day they ran a morning practice to be eligible to play later that day in an all out mud bowl, less than a week after beginning training camp.
The ones that played for Mark Morris and R.A. Long will be able to boast about being the only Lumberjacks and Monarchs to play a Civil War football game in March.
Every single athlete, in every fall sport, will have the story of a season delayed, nearly canceled, then altered, flipped around, and wedged into the winter months.
All of that is great. Let’s not do it again.
COVID-19 hasn’t gone away, by any stretch of the imagination. But with vaccines now widely available and the experience of last year to go on, the return of football in the fall is locked on target, headed right back into the normal window it’s filled for over a century.
“The normalcy is pretty exciting,” Woodland coach Mike Woodward said.
Last season saw teams forced to practice in pods — not getting the chance to run a play with a full offense until just days before their first game. Masks (under helmet facemasks) were required during play. And all of that altered preparation came on the heels of spring camp, summer ball, and fall practices being canceled, leading to coaches having to jam in as much conditioning as possible in only a handful of hours.
All of it created a sprint to the starting line as soon as various regions got the green light, with coaches and players knowing that once games started, the season would be shorter than usual, with no hope of a State tournament at the end.
Compared to that madness, the return to more normal settings feels like a breath of familiar fresh air throughout the area.
“It feels like we’re back to normal,” Kalama coach Sean McDonald said. “We don’t have to wear masks, we’re not dealing with that. We’re not dealing with the pods and staying six feet away from each other, which is awesome. I would say it feels as normal as seasons in the past.”
Of course, there are plenty of lingering effects.
Woodland coach Mike Woodward found that out the hard way when he started planning his fall camp. First he realized that not only would his staff have to introduce the incoming freshman to the normal flow of how August works leading up to a real game, they’d have to do so for the sophomores too, who only had the wild sprint of February to find their bearings.
“We’ve (had) to spend that first day showing them how to run through a practice, instead of just getting right into it, which (was) interesting,” he said. “It’s weird to think that we’ve got two groups who have not really experienced a typical or normal season before.”
And after last season got pushed back time and time again, along with new coronavirus variants on the rise, some coaches have once again found themselves waiting for the other shoe to drop — and will do so until Week 1 kicks off.
“It feels like a normal preseason camp, just because it’s August and that whole feel,” Winlock coach Ernie Samples said. “But it still feels like we’re waiting for someone to say, ‘Ok, we’re going to have to move it around,’ or ‘You can’t do this.’ We’re just waiting for something to happen.”
Then again, if there’s one thing that COVID’s effect on sports — and the world at large — has put a premium on, it’s adaptability. The past year has seen area coaches forced to alter what for so long was considered necessary and unchangeable — full team drills, long weeks of camp, indoor chalk talks — just to have a chance at games on Friday nights.
So when — and these days it is almost definitely “when” and not “if” — something goes sideways, they’ll be more prepared than ever.
“We’ve now dealt with it, and we know it’s out there and it’s going to be a part of our life for awhile,” Kelso coach Steve Amrine said. “But (we know) how to deal with it, and maybe even how to minimize it. We know a kid’s going to come down with it, but what can we do that doesn’t allow for a whole team to be disrupted, or a whole season to be disrupted?”
Rainier coach Mike King knows more than possibly anyone else in the area about a season being disrupted. His Columbians got only two games in last season — an eight-man Highway 30 Hootenanny and one 11-man matchup — before the whole thing was shut down for good.
King said the process to feel like normal began early in the summer. With the normal passing leagues and summer lifts finally back his squad was ablet co come together and it gave his upperclassmen a chance to set the tone for the newcomers.
“They’re itching, and they’re pushing the younger guys hard,” He said. “It’s a good thing, it’s good to see, it’s kind of encouraging.”
Across the area, similar things happened.
Even as basketball season wound down in the late spring, weight rooms were open in a way that they weren’t in 2020, letting team workouts begin again. Camps resumed after a year off in the state, seven-on-seven leagues returned, and when fall camp began the third week of August, it was the beginning of the regular two-week stretch, with jamborees set for the final weekend before the season.
And on Friday, it’ll all come to a head, when 14 area teams run out onto the field in front of screaming fans — oh yeah, that’s right, there’ll be full crowds again this season — and players across the region will kick off what will hopefully be the first normal football season in two years.
That’ll be a hell of a story to tell as well.