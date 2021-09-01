Back in the swing of things: Football returns to its traditional flow in the fall

Last season saw teams forced to practice in pods — not getting the chance to run a play with a full offense until just days before their first game. Masks (under helmet facemasks) were required during play. And all of that altered preparation came on the heels of spring camp, summer ball, and fall practices being canceled, leading to coaches having to jam in as much conditioning as possible in only a handful of hours.

All of it created a sprint to the starting line as soon as various regions got the green light, with coaches and players knowing that once games started, the season would be shorter than usual, with no hope of a State tournament at the end.

Compared to that madness, the return to more normal settings feels like a breath of familiar fresh air throughout the area.

“It feels like we’re back to normal,” Kalama coach Sean McDonald said. “We don’t have to wear masks, we’re not dealing with that. We’re not dealing with the pods and staying six feet away from each other, which is awesome. I would say it feels as normal as seasons in the past.”

Of course, there are plenty of lingering effects.

