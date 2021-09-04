'B' Football roundup: Cardinals race past Ducks

Winlock (1-0) is currently set to be back in action next Saturday against Muckleshoot Tribal School, while Toutle Lake (0-1). Toutle Lake was set to make its 11-man season debut against Ilwaco, but that game may be up in the air with the Fishermen’s numbers troubles.

Injuries keep Fishermen from playing full game

PE ELL — The season got off to about as rough as possible for Ilwaco, which wasn’t able to make it past halftime of its opener at Pe Ell-Willapa Valley, losing 40-6.

Sophomore Kaemon Sawa, one of the focal points for the Fishermen on both sides of the ball, went down with an injury on the opening kickoff; afterwards, coach Sean Cease said he had broken his leg.

That only started a bruising go of it for the visiting Fishermen, and when Cease went into the locker room at halftime, he realized he was only looking at 11 players in good enough shape to keep playing.

“Even Pe Ell was playing their JV kids, we were just putting our kids in a bad situation, Cease said. “Our kids weren’t happy about it, but it was something we needed to do; that’s why we have adults in charge.”

In the half that was played, PWV outgained Ilwaco 287-83.