'B' Football roundup: Cardinals race past Ducks

TOUTLE — Winlock rolled east on Spirit Lake Highway, pulled up to Toutle Lake High School, and gave the Fighting Ducks a schooling on the ways of eight-man football in a 49-8 blowout.
From the get-go, the Cardinals went big with huge play after huge play. Neal Patching started the scoring in the first quarter with a 77-yard run. Payton Sickles did his teammate 1 yard better with a 78-yard punt return touchdown, then matched himself later in the quarter with a 78-yard kickoff return. Nolan Swofford capped off the 30-point quarter with a 70-yard rush of his own — improbably the shortest touchdown of the opening period for Winlock.
Unsurprisingly, Swofford and Patching both went over 100 yards on the ground for the Cardinals; Swofford led the way with 167 on 15 carries with a touchdown, while Patching rolled out 105 on six rushes and found paydirt twice. As a team, Winlock put together 293 rushing yards.
Meanwhile through the air, the Cardinals went a perfect 2-for-2, both of their throws on the day going to the end zone. Patching hit Collin Regalado for a 60-yard score in the second quarter, while Sickles’ pass to Swofford only went five yards but still went for six points.
Dylan Fraidenburg went 7-for-15 for Toutle Lake, tossing for 139 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown strike to Blake Chrisler. Chrisler hauled in five catches for 82 yards on his final line.
Winlock (1-0) is currently set to be back in action next Saturday against Muckleshoot Tribal School, while Toutle Lake (0-1). Toutle Lake was set to make its 11-man season debut against Ilwaco, but that game may be up in the air with the Fishermen’s numbers troubles.
Injuries keep Fishermen from playing full game
PE ELL — The season got off to about as rough as possible for Ilwaco, which wasn’t able to make it past halftime of its opener at Pe Ell-Willapa Valley, losing 40-6.
Sophomore Kaemon Sawa, one of the focal points for the Fishermen on both sides of the ball, went down with an injury on the opening kickoff; afterwards, coach Sean Cease said he had broken his leg.
That only started a bruising go of it for the visiting Fishermen, and when Cease went into the locker room at halftime, he realized he was only looking at 11 players in good enough shape to keep playing.
“Even Pe Ell was playing their JV kids, we were just putting our kids in a bad situation, Cease said. “Our kids weren’t happy about it, but it was something we needed to do; that’s why we have adults in charge.”
In the half that was played, PWV outgained Ilwaco 287-83.
Ilwaco’s lone points came late in the second quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by Gabriel McCargish.