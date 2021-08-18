'Always look forward': Hilanders return to the football field before fall

For now, Amrine said the main focus is just building the foundations back up; getting everyone into game shape, hammering home the playbook, and making sure 11 players are on the same page. But soon, some of the focus among the core of returning starters will focus to what it will take to finish games, after three — half the shortened winter season — ended with leads or close scores getting away from the Hilanders down the stretch.

“As we get closer into game preparation, for sure we’ll work to hit some of that stuff,” Amrine said. “But I think guys remember, and it wasn’t that long ago. This is a prideful group, and a group that really cares. So they’re excited about that and they really want to finish, they really want to do things right. There’s some leadership out here and that is really nice to see.”

After wrapping up the first practice of fall camp with the first gassers of fall camp, Amrine gave a half-reminder and half-warning to his team, regarding their first two-a-day practice, starting bright and early at 8 a.m. Thursday.

After all, just because the timeline isn’t quite as weird as it was the last time around, it’s still not exactly lengthy. Kelso has just over one week before it’ll host a jamboree with local schools in full gear, and a season opener at W.F. West looming on Sept. 3.