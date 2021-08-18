'Always look forward': Hilanders return to the football field before fall

KELSO — As the Kelso football team started its first day of fall camp with a circuit of agility training, defensive coordinator Joe Krieder’s voice carried above every other assistants’ for a moment, shouting encouragement and critique, for a four-cone drill and so much more.
“Never look back,” he yelled at a string of backpedaling Hilanders. “Always look forward.
“I’m looking forward to football.”
After a year of pandemic-induced chaos in the high school sports world, there’s going to be football in Kelso in the fall again, and that’s plenty to get excited about.
“It’s good to finally have something to start to look forward to,” head coach Steven Amrine said. “You’ve got a jamboree in eight days and then you’ve got a game in 17. There’s stuff to look forward to, and some sense of normality.”
Wednesday certainly painted a different picture compared to the last time Kelso geared up for a season.
Back in early February, the Hilanders took to the field to get back in shape, shake the rust off, and prepare for a season they didn’t know was certain to happen all at once, after not being able to hold normal offseason workouts. They did so on a gloomy, misty, dark winter afternoon, surrounded by athletes from a handful of other sports, all of them getting to work simultaneously as fast as possible to make up for lost time.
Two weeks later, snows came to shut everything temporarily back down.
Compared to that, Wednesday was…. well it was a normal August preseason practice.
“You wake up in the morning, it’s starting to get darker a little earlier,” Amrine said. “School stuff is coming around, there’s more and more people in the parking lot. So yeah, for sure, definitely it kind of feels like we’re getting going again.”
Amrine estimated that between 80-85 players showed up, split into rough halves, one wearing the varsity gold and the other JV blue. That total, already a bit up from the winter season, will be added to in the coming week as players from Kelso Babe Ruth return from the 15U World Series in Eagle Pass, Texas.
And with the latest kickoff to "fall" football season in Washington high school history having lead to the shortest offseason in Washington high school history, Amrine felt there was actually a lot less catching up to do than in previous years,
“You could tell that the guys — for a first time — the stuff came back pretty good,” Amrine said. “That was good.”
Senior quarter Hunter Letteer took just about every rep available behind center, including making every throw of the final seven-on-seven period. Connor Noah, Bannick Allen, and Judah Calixte shared carries as the leading trio at tailback. Brady Phillips led the reps in the trenches on both the offensive and defensive sides of the line, going up against a defense of padded shields and air for now.
For now, Amrine said the main focus is just building the foundations back up; getting everyone into game shape, hammering home the playbook, and making sure 11 players are on the same page. But soon, some of the focus among the core of returning starters will focus to what it will take to finish games, after three — half the shortened winter season — ended with leads or close scores getting away from the Hilanders down the stretch.
“As we get closer into game preparation, for sure we’ll work to hit some of that stuff,” Amrine said. “But I think guys remember, and it wasn’t that long ago. This is a prideful group, and a group that really cares. So they’re excited about that and they really want to finish, they really want to do things right. There’s some leadership out here and that is really nice to see.”
After wrapping up the first practice of fall camp with the first gassers of fall camp, Amrine gave a half-reminder and half-warning to his team, regarding their first two-a-day practice, starting bright and early at 8 a.m. Thursday.
After all, just because the timeline isn’t quite as weird as it was the last time around, it’s still not exactly lengthy. Kelso has just over one week before it’ll host a jamboree with local schools in full gear, and a season opener at W.F. West looming on Sept. 3.
That’s only enough time to look forward to the future and as the calendar goes forward day by day. And, as Krieder said to start, there’s football to look forward to.
“That’s the way you’ve got to — kind of like a closer in baseball — the way you go. You might throw one and it gets hit out, but the next day you’re back,” Amrine said. “Don’t let one play beat you, and work on the whole process. It’s not a one game deal… it’s ‘What can I do today?’ and get better today.”