agate
High School Football

All-League 2A Greater St. Helens League Football

Mark Morris footballZack Ziegler

Mark Morris' Zack Ziegler drags Ridgefield's Rocco Wright at Longview Memorial Stadium on Friday, October 7, in Longview.

 Katelyn Metzger

Offensive Player of the Year

Holden Bea, Washougal, 11

Defensive Player of the Year

Wyatt Bartroff,Ridgefield, 12th

Coach of the Year

Dave Hajek, Washougal

First Team Offense

RB - Mateo Varona, Hudson’s Bay, 12

RB - LIam Atkins, Washougal, 12

QB - Jarod Oldham, Hockinson, 12

WR - John Charles, Hockinson, 12

WR - Tommy Blau, Columbia River, 11

WR - Sam Evers, Washougal, 11

WR - Isaiah, Cowley, Ridgefield

OL - Zack Ziegler, Mark Morris, 12

OL - Jose Cruz, Washougal, 11

OL - Sam Bissila, Washougal, 11

OL - Kegan Davenport, Columbia River, 12

OL - Josh Bell, Ridgefield, 11

First Team Defense

DL - Dossen Morrow, Mark Morris, 11

DL - Diego Carrion, Columbia River, 12

DL - Thad MacDonald, Washougal, 12

DL - Danny McDonnell, Ridgefield, 11

LB - Talon Leon-Gurrero, Hudson’s Bay, 11

LB - David Dombrow, Hockinson, 12

LB - Justus McCann, Mark Morris, 12

LB - Garrett Mansfield, Washougal, 12

DB - Tristan Maldando, Hockinson, 12

DB - Kobe Parlin, Mark Morris, 12

DB - Jacobi Fobbs, Columbia River, 12

Punter - Julean Morales, Columbia River, 12

Kicker - Koby Johnson, Washougal, 11

Second Team Offense

RB - Deacon Dietz, Mark Morris, 12

RB - Elijah Anderson, Woodland, 10

QB - Adam Watts, Columbia River, 12

WR - Chris Parkins, Columbia River, 11

WR - Langston Bartell, Mark Morris, 12

WR - Talon Connelly, Washougal, 12

WR - John COsta, Washougal, 12

OL - Jake Hildebrand, Hudson’s Bay, 10

OL - Cody Armstron, Woodland 11

OL - Tai Telea, Hudson’s Bay, 10

OL - Colten Reynolds, Mark Morris, 12

OL - Jacob Zipperlan, Washougal, 10

Second Team Defense

DL - Micael Brinson, Hudson’s Bay, 11

DL - Malcom Karchesky, Woodland, 12

DL - Carter Kiser, Mark Morris, 12

DL - Sam McKee, Washougal, 10

LB - Daeton Lofgren, Woodland, 12

LB - Brody Maasteron, Ridgefield, 12

LB - Drake WUbben, Hockinson, 12

LB - Satchel Baskette, Columbia River 12

DB - Willy Cooper, Washougal, 11

DB - Landon Utter, Woodland, 12

DB - TraMayne Jenkins, R.A. Long, 10

Punter - Diego Almodovar, Woodland, 11

Kicker - Layne Oberloh, R.A. Long, 12

