All-League 2A Greater St. Helens League Football

Offensive Player of the Year
Holden Bea, Washougal, 11
Defensive Player of the Year
Wyatt Bartroff,Ridgefield, 12th
Coach of the Year
Dave Hajek, Washougal
First Team Offense
RB - Mateo Varona, Hudson’s Bay, 12
RB - LIam Atkins, Washougal, 12
QB - Jarod Oldham, Hockinson, 12
WR - John Charles, Hockinson, 12
WR - Tommy Blau, Columbia River, 11
WR - Sam Evers, Washougal, 11
WR - Isaiah, Cowley, Ridgefield
OL - Zack Ziegler, Mark Morris, 12
OL - Jose Cruz, Washougal, 11
OL - Sam Bissila, Washougal, 11
OL - Kegan Davenport, Columbia River, 12
OL - Josh Bell, Ridgefield, 11
First Team Defense
DL - Dossen Morrow, Mark Morris, 11
DL - Diego Carrion, Columbia River, 12
DL - Thad MacDonald, Washougal, 12
DL - Danny McDonnell, Ridgefield, 11
LB - Talon Leon-Gurrero, Hudson’s Bay, 11
LB - David Dombrow, Hockinson, 12
LB - Justus McCann, Mark Morris, 12
LB - Garrett Mansfield, Washougal, 12
DB - Tristan Maldando, Hockinson, 12
DB - Kobe Parlin, Mark Morris, 12
DB - Jacobi Fobbs, Columbia River, 12
Punter - Julean Morales, Columbia River, 12
Kicker - Koby Johnson, Washougal, 11
Second Team Offense
RB - Deacon Dietz, Mark Morris, 12
RB - Elijah Anderson, Woodland, 10
QB - Adam Watts, Columbia River, 12
WR - Chris Parkins, Columbia River, 11
WR - Langston Bartell, Mark Morris, 12
WR - Talon Connelly, Washougal, 12
WR - John COsta, Washougal, 12
OL - Jake Hildebrand, Hudson’s Bay, 10
OL - Cody Armstron, Woodland 11
OL - Tai Telea, Hudson’s Bay, 10
OL - Colten Reynolds, Mark Morris, 12
OL - Jacob Zipperlan, Washougal, 10
Second Team Defense
DL - Micael Brinson, Hudson’s Bay, 11
DL - Malcom Karchesky, Woodland, 12
DL - Carter Kiser, Mark Morris, 12
DL - Sam McKee, Washougal, 10
LB - Daeton Lofgren, Woodland, 12
LB - Brody Maasteron, Ridgefield, 12
LB - Drake WUbben, Hockinson, 12
LB - Satchel Baskette, Columbia River 12
DB - Willy Cooper, Washougal, 11
DB - Landon Utter, Woodland, 12
DB - TraMayne Jenkins, R.A. Long, 10
Punter - Diego Almodovar, Woodland, 11
Kicker - Layne Oberloh, R.A. Long, 12