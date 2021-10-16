'All eyes were on us': Kalama makes statement with domination of Onalaska

But when the Loggers got the ball back and started their first real, sustained drive, nothing much changed. With Esary and Doerty lined up at opposite outside linebacker spots, the Chinooks did what they’d been unable to do for years: stop Onalaska’s run game.

“We won the game up front,” Esary said. “When you play a team like this, the game is won at the line of scrimmage. Our D-line and our linebackers, we held our gaps. We held them good. If you hold your gaps and you flip them to the outside, then you make tackles, that’s how you beat a team like this.”

Onalaska ran the ball 51 times for 216 yards – averaging just over 4 yards per carry. But the Loggers only three runs go for more than 10 yards, while the Chinooks held them to 2 or fewer 20 times.

When Onalaska did get something going, it never went anywhere. On their second drive, the Loggers worked inside the Kalama red zone, but stalled out on fourth-and-7 to turn it over on downs. Three drives later, they got to the red zone again but fumbled it away.

The only time Onalaska got inside Kalama’s 20-yard line in the second half, they made it as far as the 10, before Doerty jumped a screen pass and took it 90 yards back for a pick-six that made it 52-6 and triggered the running clock in what was supposed to be a slugfest for the ages.