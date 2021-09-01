After season on the ground, Beavers enter fall looking to let it fly

WOODLAND — Though their namesakes might make their homes in water and on the ground beside, Mike Woodward wants his Woodland Beavers to take to the air this season.
“I’m super excited about that, kind of getting back to winging it around,” he said.
It’s less than half a year removed from the winter season, one in which Woodland’s offense — run by a converted tailback at quarterback — averaged a shade over two completions per game, totaled just 144 passing yards, and didn’t find the end zone on a passing play. And the Beavers return running back Daymon Gressett, the converted offensive lineman who announced his arrival with a pair of monster games against the Longview schools.
But this time around, Woodward feels the hour is right to let it loose.
“It’s a mixture of what I’m accustomed to doing, the comfort zone for our staff, but certainly I feel like we have the personnel to do that,” he said.
To do it, the Beavers will need a true quarterback, and they’re looking at a competition between two arms from last season’s JV squad to determine who that is.
On one side of the equation is junior Brett Martynowicz, who began the winter season as the starting quarterback on the JV side, and even shaded onto the varsity roster to see action at outside linebacker. On the other side is senior Drew Burns, who started as Martynowicz’s backup but came into the starting role two weeks into the season when the latter suffered a broken collarbone.
Woodward guessed that Martynowicz may have come into the summer with the slightest of edges, but that Burns was working to level the playing field with a solid set of outings at the summer passing leagues. But come the final days of August, the Beavers’ coach will be doing his best to find a clear starter and avoid a two-quarterback system.
“I think we’ll try to narrow it to having a guy,” he said. “It’s tough to rotate.”
As much as the move to more passing has to do with a more traditional quarterback room, though, it’s also due in large part to Burns and Martynowicz’s targets.
In the middle of the field, the Beavers bring out 6-foot, 4-inch slot receiver Justin Philpot, who started his varsity career in the winter by hauling in two interceptions on the other side of the ball. This year, they’ll be looking for him to continue to have sticky fingers on defense, while also bringing in catches for the offense..
“He’s been just dynamite,” Woodward said. “We’re really planning on him being a focal point in our offense… He had an awesome summer. He’s really long, so he can go up and get balls.”
On the outside, it’ll be a similar story with Beau Swett, who by and large didn’t get a chance to break into the statsheet as a sophomore but will be trying to do so as a junior in the Beavers’ new system.
“We never threw the ball (last year), so it was hard to see what he could do, but we knew in practice what he could do,” Woodward said. “He’s turned out to be a really athletic outside threat.”
And of course, Gressett hasn’t gone anywhere, meaning the Beavers will be pairing a bruising back with their new flashy passing game.
“He’s a monster. Plus, if we throw it too much, he’ll remind us that we need to hand him the ball,” Woodward said. “We won’t get too carried away, because we know that we’ve got something special back there.”