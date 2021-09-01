After season on the ground, Beavers enter fall looking to let it fly

Woodward guessed that Martynowicz may have come into the summer with the slightest of edges, but that Burns was working to level the playing field with a solid set of outings at the summer passing leagues. But come the final days of August, the Beavers’ coach will be doing his best to find a clear starter and avoid a two-quarterback system.

“I think we’ll try to narrow it to having a guy,” he said. “It’s tough to rotate.”

As much as the move to more passing has to do with a more traditional quarterback room, though, it’s also due in large part to Burns and Martynowicz’s targets.

In the middle of the field, the Beavers bring out 6-foot, 4-inch slot receiver Justin Philpot, who started his varsity career in the winter by hauling in two interceptions on the other side of the ball. This year, they’ll be looking for him to continue to have sticky fingers on defense, while also bringing in catches for the offense..

“He’s been just dynamite,” Woodward said. “We’re really planning on him being a focal point in our offense… He had an awesome summer. He’s really long, so he can go up and get balls.”