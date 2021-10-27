3A Volleyball: Undermanned Kelso sweeps Prairie

Emily Thompson has given the Hilanders some form of consistency at the setter spot, allowing them to work multiple new hitters in as well as some players that were seeing their first varsity action.

“She’s just been a constant that’s been able to hold us together and find people to go to and she’s definitely getting better throughout the year and the girls are confident in her,” Mury said.

Looking ahead, Kelso will be better set for a deep run with the experience gained by the greener players across the last couple matches.

“It is nice to get experience with those other kids, it’s developing them so that when we are able to start to add the other girls in, we’re going to be stronger,” Mury said.

Although Mury did not yet have a timetable for her players’ returns, she said that they it will be important for them to earn their spots back once they are worked back into the rotation. The Hilanders have worked through adversity all year in different ways, so Mury said she’s confident they can mesh together once they are back at full strength.

Kelso (11-3) is back home against Battle Ground on Thursday.

