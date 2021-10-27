3A Volleyball: Undermanned Kelso sweeps Prairie

VANCOUVER — Kelso is still without some of its top players, but they managed to pull together to sweep the Prairie Falcons on Tuesday night 25-17, 25-18, 25-21 in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League play.
The Hilanders are still without Bella Hadaller, Lucy Hight and Presley Nippert for what coach Michelle Mury called a “violation of team rules.” Additionally, Annalee Johnson was unavailable on Tuesday, forcing the Hilanders to dig even deeper into their reserves.
“Learning to play next to someone new is a big adjustment because you’re used to knowing who gets it when and I’m just so proud of the way they adjusted,” Mury said.
Natalie Fraley picked up the slack on offense with 15 kills to lead the Hilanders while Rielee Gourde chipped in 11 of her own. Gourde also totaled a team-high 19 digs while Faith Fowler added 12.
Fraley also paired with Olivia Chilton to disrupt the Falcons at the net as Fraley finished with four block and Chilton added three.
“Natalie was dominant at the net,” Mury said. “Olivia stepped up and was dominant at the net with three blocks, coming off ready to hit every time.”
Even with the missing presence of Johnson, the Hilanders were able to smooth things out and play more consistently after taking down Mountain View short-handed on Monday night.
Emily Thompson has given the Hilanders some form of consistency at the setter spot, allowing them to work multiple new hitters in as well as some players that were seeing their first varsity action.
“She’s just been a constant that’s been able to hold us together and find people to go to and she’s definitely getting better throughout the year and the girls are confident in her,” Mury said.
Looking ahead, Kelso will be better set for a deep run with the experience gained by the greener players across the last couple matches.
“It is nice to get experience with those other kids, it’s developing them so that when we are able to start to add the other girls in, we’re going to be stronger,” Mury said.
Although Mury did not yet have a timetable for her players’ returns, she said that they it will be important for them to earn their spots back once they are worked back into the rotation. The Hilanders have worked through adversity all year in different ways, so Mury said she’s confident they can mesh together once they are back at full strength.
Kelso (11-3) is back home against Battle Ground on Thursday.