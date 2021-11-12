3A State Football: Early miscues burn Kelso against O’Dea

SEATTLE — Kelso’s run to the State playoff came to an end at Memorial Stadium in Seattle on Friday night and for the fourth time since 2013, the O’Dea Fighting Irish were the ones to send the Hilanders packing in a 52-13 win over Kelso.
The Hilanders’ most recent loss to the Irish came in 2019 in a 35-0 shutout during the last full season before the COVID-shortened winter season that didn’t feature the State playoffs.
This time around, the Hilanders looked poised to set a different tone from the opening kick. The Hilanders took the ball and drove it all the way down to the O’Dea 11-yard line, taking nearly seven minutes off the clock in the process. But the drive stalled with back-to-back sacks where the O’Dea defense gave Hunter Letteer virtually no time to even look for a receiver downfield.
“Anytime you’re playing a team of this magnitude…you’ve got to go down and score touchdowns and we obviously didn’t,” Kelso coach Steve Amrine said. “(Seven) minute drive and did a great job of driving the football and then we couldn’t punch it in. When you can’t punch it in it hurts.”
After the turnover on downs, O’Dea made the Hilanders pay on a 54-yard score from Kahlil Holiday to take the lead.
On the next Kelso drive, it was a fumble that cost the Hilanders a scoring opportunity. Then the next drive, a bad snap to Judah Calixte while he lined up to punt gave the Fighting Irish great field position.
O’Dea turned both miscues into touchdowns on the other end of the field.
The Hilanders couldn’t shake the mistakes in the first half, fumbling once more and giving the Fighting Irish a look at the end zone with a drive starting at the Kelso 9, but the Hilander defense managed to hold O’Dea to a field goal. Regardless, the Irish took a 31-0 lead into the half.
“You don’t have to be perfect, but you have to be darn near perfect (to beat O’Dea)…we weren’t,” Amrine said. “But the turnovers were effort errors. We’ve got guys trying to make a play and so you can’t fault our kids. Our kids were playing hard and doing everything they could.”
The Hilanders didn’t end their season sinking with the ship. As the Kelso faithful continued to cheer on the blue and gold, the Hilanders showed life in the second half to end on a high note.
On their first offensive possession of the third, Letteer marched the Hilanders down the field. Kelso found paydirt after Letteer connected with Zeke Smith in the flat where he shook multiple defenders and snuck inside the pylon on a 30-yard score to put Kelso on the board.
The Hilanders also reached deep in their playbook on a classic hook-and-ladder for a 63-yard score in the fourth. Letteer connected with Tyler Hays on a hitch who pitched it back to Conner Noah who had nothing but open space on his way to the end zone.
Amrine said the seniors, playing their last game for the golden domers, kept the Hilanders going despite the lopsided score.
“It says we have very good senior leadership,” he said. “Our three captains and a couple of other guys did a nice job.”
Letteer finished the game 13-23 for 200 yards and two touchdowns. Smith caught four passes for 79 yards and the score.
Noah finished with 12 carries on the ground for 42 yards and he technically finishes with no receptions but 55 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown thanks to the hook-and-ladder.
The loss caps a turnaround season for the Hilanders after the six-game spring slate didn’t live up to their expectations.
“We had a 2-4 spring season and then flipped the script to be 8-3 and get in the top 16 of 78 teams,” Amrine said.
Kelso made the most of its shortened offseason and found its way back to the State playoffs, a goal the players had their eyes on before the season started.
“These kids did a great job in having the mindset to say they were going to put themselves on the banner for getting to the State playoffs and provided the community with a lot of fun Friday nights and all that,” Amrine said. “We’re very, very proud of them.”
Looking ahead, Amrine hopes the younger Hilanders that got to be a part of the experience can learn what it takes from the leaders that got them there.
“Just the grit and the determination of our senior class,” Amrine said he hopes gets passed down. “They didn’t want to lose, they wanted to carry on the tradition and keep the bark going and they did. They led us and they did a great job leading us. For that, they will forever hold a special place in my heart.”