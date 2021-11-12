3A State Football: Early miscues burn Kelso against O’Dea

SEATTLE — Kelso’s run to the State playoff came to an end at Memorial Stadium in Seattle on Friday night and for the fourth time since 2013, the O’Dea Fighting Irish were the ones to send the Hilanders packing in a 52-13 win over Kelso.

The Hilanders’ most recent loss to the Irish came in 2019 in a 35-0 shutout during the last full season before the COVID-shortened winter season that didn’t feature the State playoffs.

This time around, the Hilanders looked poised to set a different tone from the opening kick. The Hilanders took the ball and drove it all the way down to the O’Dea 11-yard line, taking nearly seven minutes off the clock in the process. But the drive stalled with back-to-back sacks where the O’Dea defense gave Hunter Letteer virtually no time to even look for a receiver downfield.

“Anytime you’re playing a team of this magnitude…you’ve got to go down and score touchdowns and we obviously didn’t,” Kelso coach Steve Amrine said. “(Seven) minute drive and did a great job of driving the football and then we couldn’t punch it in. When you can’t punch it in it hurts.”

After the turnover on downs, O’Dea made the Hilanders pay on a 54-yard score from Kahlil Holiday to take the lead.