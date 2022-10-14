3A High School Football: Smith's interception helps Kelso hold off Mountain View

VANCOUVER — Kelso senior safety Zeke Smith read the desperation in quarterback Mitch Johnson’s eyes. With 46 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter Kelso held two-point lead and Mountain View, just pushed out of field-goal range thanks to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, needed a big play.

Smith saw Johnson eye receiver Akili Kamau and stepped inside the post pattern to snare an interception in the end zone that sealed a 28-26 victory, and with it, a chance to play for the 3A Greater St. Helens League conference championship in two weeks against Evergreen

“You put in all the time and effort these guys do and play your butt off,” Kelso head coach Steve Amrine said as the momentous win washed over him. “Holy cow... but not surprising. My goodness, (Mountain View) is a really good team… You knew they weren’t going down without a fight.”

And true to form, the victory didn’t come without some drama.

Kelso yielded the football back to Mountain View on its own 49-yard line with short time in the game after sophomore quarterback Tucker Amrine was unable to corral a high snap while in shotgun on 4th-and-2. Kelso had been hoping to ice the game then and there with running back Conner Noah in the backfield. Noah was a machine all evening, running for 193 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries.

The Thunder took over with just over two minutes to play and a two point deficit. The outcome was in their hands. The opportunity to lead the game-winning drive was in Mountain View quarterback Mitch Johnson’s hands to be more specific. All the Thunder needed was about 30 yards to give junior kicker Owen Purvis a chance at a game-winning field goal.

Johnson ran the ball inside the Kelso 30, then after a near interception in the end zone, he completed a pass down to the Kelso 15-yard line. But after securing the catch and withstanding a loud collision with a Kelso defensive back, the Thunder receiver celebrated a little too aggressively and was penalized 15-yards for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Following their trip into, and then immediately back out of field goal territory, Smith intercepted Johnson on the very next play.

After sitting out last week’s game against Heritage, Noah played like a well-rested running back itching for a shot at a league title and a return to the playoffs.

Kelso took a 14-12 lead into halftime then took the opening possession of the second half and picked up 80 yards on 11 plays that ran right down Mountain View’s throat by feeding Noah 10 times for 74 yards. The senior tailback capped the drive with a 15-yard score.

It was a statement drive that set the tone for the second half and, more importantly, gave Kelso a 21-12 lead.

“We’ve got a Division-1 running back and to win a big game you’ve got to give him the ball, and boy, he answered,” Amrine said.

That's been the recipe for success for the Hilanders whenever they faced the Thunder in recent seasons.

“Anytime we have beat Mountain View, our tailbacks have had a hell of a night. And he certainly did," Amrine said. "With that being said, the front did a great job. Coach Gardner and the offensive staff found some stuff. We got into weakside counter and strongside counter and ran the hell out of counter for awhile.”

But Mountain View, playing on its home field, wouldn’t go away. The Thunder answered the Hilanders’ scoring drive with one of their own, needing just three plays to do so as Porter Drake took a sweep to the sideline then cut back against the grain to go 45 yards to the end zone.

With the score Mountain View, again, trailed by just two points at 21-19.

Kelso would turn the ball over on downs on its next possession as back up running back Judah Calixte and Amrine got crossed up on two running plays. The miscommunication was atypical for a well-coached Hilanders squad that made few mistakes over the 48-minute contest.

The Kelso defense then forced its own turnover on downs when the Thunder had their own botched snap as Johnson tried to audible to a pass on 4th-and-1 from the 50 yard line with eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

Kelso took over possession and drove 51 yards to take a 28-19 lead on a Noah 19-yard score, his third of the game. Noah ran off-tackle down the near sideline, then made a cut on the edge as the linebackers over-pursued, broke a tackle and scampered another 15 yards to the end zone.

Noah praised the Kelso linemen and wide receivers for his big game.

“I can’t do any of that without my linemen. My linemen were controlling that whole game, giving me holes and I just have to run behind my big boys,” Noah said. “Our wide receivers tonight did a hell of a job blocking.”

For their part, the Thunder will be left lamenting a few missed plays and untimely penalties. Johnson played outstanding football from under center, finishing 18-for-31 passing for 227 yards and an interception. He also ran for 100 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

Every time Kelso scored, Mountain View had an answer and it was because of Johnson’s leadership.

Johnson led Mountain View down the field 52 yards to take a 6-0 lead after Kelso tried an onside kick to open the game. Johnson scored from one-yard out. The Hilanders answered and took the lead for good when Naiser Lukas broke through the line for a 61-yard gain on 3rd-and-6. Amrine then scored from the one-yard line to give Kelso a 7-6 advantage it never surrendered.

Kelso (5-2, 3-0 league) will play Othello next Friday in a non-league tilt before returning to 3A GSHL play when it meets Evergreen on the road for the conference championship on Oct. 28.