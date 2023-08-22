Kelso’s biggest player may also have the brightest future.

Payton Stewart, a 6-foot-7, 280-pound two-way lineman, returns to the Hilanders for his senior season hoping to lead the team back to the 3A state tournament one year after losing to Ferndale in the opening round.

One of the highlights from the 2022 Kelso football campaign was produced by Stewart on defense when he saw a screen pass developing from his defensive end spot, dropped to cover the running back and used his length to intercept a pass from Timberline. Stewart then showed his basketball roots as he got out on the fast break and scampered 28 yards for the score.

That interception was part of a dominant early fall performance for the lineman who finished the 23-7 win against Timberline with two sacks to go with the pick-six.

The overwhelming potential that Stewart possesses helped him land offers from over a dozen Division 1 football programs over the course of his junior year. After originally accepting a scholarship offer to attend Northwestern University in Illinois. Then, over the summer, Steweart de-committed and subsequently announced his intention to attend Oregon State.

The commitment was a highlight of Stewart’s offseason, which was marked by the participation in a number of collegiate summer showcase events. The commitment to a (current) Pac-12 school also took a considerable weight off of his broad shoulders.

“It definitely is,” Stewart said of the relief he felt. “Just not having to worry and deal with (recruitment) anymore (is nice).”

Stewart pointed to the high-level coaching, the strength of the Oregon State football program, and the geographical fact that Corvallis is close to home (just over two hours by car) as key reasons for his choice. The lineman with all the promise has put in plenty of work since local fans last saw him on the gridiron. Between recruiting camps and the weight room, he has slowly but surely added muscle to his sheer size.

“It’s been working good. I’ve been putting on a lot better weight than where I was,” noted Stewart. “I feel stronger in my punches. I’ve really been working on (my) strength to punch and also my movement. I’ve really been trying to stay as agile as I can with adding the weight, but still have good footwork.”

Kelso coach Steve Amrine seconded Stewart’s personal scouting report.

“(He looks) very good (at the tackle position),” Amrine said. “(Stewart has good) balance and hand placement. We’re going to pair him next to Jay Eubanks at (left) guard.”

Last year, Stewart was the lone junior on the starting offensive line. However, he ended up spending more time on the defensive line where his skills were in greater need. This season, Stewart will protect starting quarterback Tucker Amrine’s blind side at left tackle, while continuing to disrupt throwing lanes from his defensive end position.

“We needed him a lot on defense last year and so now he’s going to be much more of a factor both ways for us,” coach Amrine explained. “(He was) great (on defense). He’s a force, man. Now he’s up to (6-foot-7 and) 280 pounds. He has big paws (and a long reach). It’s important, especially in the quick game, if you can’t get to the quarterback, to get your hands up. He does a good job of that.”

As Stewart continues to grow both physically and in his play, there seems to be no telling where he might end up.

“He has just scratched the surface. The sky is the limit,” Amrine said. “His size, strength, length, balance (and) power. He’s competitive and a great teammate. I am excited to see how far he can go. He wants to be great.”

Hilanders hit the ground running

Stewart noted he feels more adept at blocking in the run game this season since he’s had more practice within Kelso’s offensive scheme.

In his first few years with the team, the Hilanders boasted a backfield which contained the 2022 3A Greater St. Helens League co-offensive player of the year in Connor Noah along with the bruising Judah Calixte. It was no secret that Kelso wanted to run the football.

Instead of opening up lanes for Noah, now suiting up for the University of Nevada, Stewart will now be paving the way for senior tailback Laurence Bostic who is ready for his opportunity to be the lead back for Kelso in 2023.

Bostic acknowledged he possessed some anxiety and self doubt about the starting role initially. However, once those feelings passed and Bostic got back to what he does best (i.e. tote the rock), he quickly settled into the role.

“It was nerve-racking at first, but I’m ready to take that spot,” said Bostic. “I run the ball really efficiently. I’m good at cutting and I like to hit, too. I’m very physical. I made sure I stayed in the weight room (this offseason) to keep my strength up, so I’m not afraid to hit.”

While Bostic has the most experience and will likely be the Hilanders’ featured back, he will be spelled by a pair of tough runners in Mason Hanson and Blake Parsons. All told, it’s a backfield that the Kelso coaches are excited about.

Despite losing four starters along the offensive line, coach Amrine believes the front line remains a strength for the team.

“I like our size up front. I would say, we’re a young, veteran team if that makes sense,” Amrine said. “We have a lot of guys that played behind seniors last season who have played a lot of football (and have the opportunity to start now).”

Once again, Kelso will have its work cut out for it as it attempts to return to the 3A State playoffs after a co-league championship in 2023.

The Hilanders’ schedule is arguably as tough as any 3A team in the state. Kelso will have 3A Greater St. Helens League games against Evergreen, Mountain View, Prairie and Heritage to go with non-conference games at Timberline and Othello, and home affairs with Capital and 4A Camas.

“We just have to stay focused, keep things in perspective and focus on the process of getting better. We’re not playing (Mark) Morris and (R.A. Long),” said Amrine. “We’re not backing down from it. We’re excited about it, but with that being said, our goal is to get to the playoffs. (We will need to) get guys to play at the speed and understand the level we need them to be at.”

That won’t be a problem for Stewart, the returning offensive and defensive line stalwart who is ready to lead Kelso football as a senior.