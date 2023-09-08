Kelso returned home to the turf of Schroeder Field Friday night. It returned to the sound of the Scottish bagpipes and its home crowd chanting, “We are Kelso!”

Most importantly, Kelso returned to Kelso football.

Behind 354 rushing yards, Kelso pummeled Capital 48-20 to pick up its first win of the season and prove to itself it could still generate yards on the ground after a dismal performance in Lacey which saw the Hilanders net fewer than 50 yards rushing.

“(It was) much better,” Kelso coach Steve Amrine said of his rushing attack. “The guys came off the ball and the running backs got downhill better, too, but that’s all a byproduct of what we did up front.”

Yes, Connor Noah is no longer in the Kelso backfield, but that doesn’t mean the blue and gold can’t still pound the rock. The Kelso offensive line got off the ball well throughout the first half as Kelso set the tone early in the contest with its running game.

Junior Aden Mintonye led Kelso with 147 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Laurence Bostic went for 57 yards on six carries and Mason Hanson rushed for 73 yards and a score on five carries with a 54-yard run that was Kelso’s longest of the game.

“I thought all four of them had moments of good stuff. We saw a little burst out of Mintonye, I liked that. Blake I thought ran hard and (Laurence) did a good job,” added Amrine.

Kelso took control of the game with its first drive as the team drove 88 yards on eight plays capped by a Blake Parsons 2-yard touchdown run. All eight plays of the drive were run calls with a 54-yard run by Mason Hanson down the near sideline the key play.

“They played hard tonight. They came out with a purpose and I’m glad to see they responded,” said Amrine. “There’s a lot of pride in these kids and this program. They didn’t like last week.”

Opportunistic defense enables Kelso to pull away

Kelso football isn’t just about the ground game. It’s defense, too and Friday’s win was as much about great defense as it was about a stellar ground attack.

Following Parsons’ touchdown run, Kelso got the ball back on the very next play from scrimmage when Capital quarterback Nolan Lahn had his pass deflect off of his receiver’s hands and into the waiting hands of safety Logan Hiatt who returned the ball inside the Capital 5-yard line. Mason Hanson cashed in the turnover with a 3-yard touchdown run to put Kelso up 14-0.

On Capital’s next drive, the defense came through again this time with a strip sack by Hunter Williams. The Lahn fumble fell directly into the waiting arms of defensive end Jay Eubanks who came around the edge, found the ball in his arms and sprinted 22 yards to the end zone for the 21-0 lead.

Capital answered with a touchdown pass on its lone big play of the first half as Lahn connected with receiver Kai Laukkanen on a crossing pattern for a 55-yard score which cut the Kelso lead to 21-6 at 2:11 of the first quarter.

Capital had its opportunities to draw closer. Laukkanen intercepted Kelso quarterback Tucker Amrine in the second quarter and returned the ball inside the Kelso 15-yard line. Yet, Capital came away without any points as the Kelso defense forced a turnover on downs. The Hilander defense came up strong again on a Capital goal-to-go possession, forcing a turnover on downs late in the second quarter after a Kelso fumble.

Coach Amrine highlighted the two goal-to-go stops as key moments in the game.

“We had two fourth-down stops and then a pick early,” Amrine said. “Those fourth -own stops were huge.”

Laukkanen was the player of the game on the opposite side of the field. The senior wide receiver/defensive back finished the game with 11 receptions for 190 yards and three touchdowns to go with the interception on defense. Capital running back Blake Ostrander finished with 24 carries for 92 yards.

Kelso (1-1) faces a stern test at Tumwater on Friday at 4 p.m.