Facing a second-and-goal from its opponent’s three-yard line with the chance to take the lead late in the third quarter, Kelso had the game in its hands. Until it didn’t.

Kelso tailback Mason Hanson had the ball stripped inside the five-yard line and Timberline recovered leading 9-3.

The fumble effectively crumbled the Hilanders.

Timberline running back Ronaldo Salazar-Gonzalez delivered two touchdown runs in the Blazers’ dominant 22-point fourth quarter to help the team pull away for a 31-3 win over Kelso on Friday in the Week 1 non-conference contest in Lacey..

Kelso finished the game with just 132 yards of total offense and was out-gained 216 to 44 yards on the ground. Tucker Amrine led the Hilanders with 30 yards on four carries while Hanson earned 18 yards on seven carries.

“We couldn’t run the football at all, like not at all,” Kelso coach Steve Amrine lamented. “(Timberline’s) front seven beat us up front all night. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Kelso’s lone points came in the second quarter on a 31-yard field goal off the leg of Tate Meade to trim Timberline’s lead to just one score at 9-3.

“I thought our defense played really good for a long time,” added Amrine. “We finally got the field flipped, took the ball down and had a chance to go ahead and lost it. They kind of got after us in the fourth quarter.”

Leading the way for the Kelso defense was Jayden Eubanks who finished with seven tackles, two sacks and a blocked kick in the loss.

Kelso (0-1 overall) hosts Capital on Friday at 7 p.m.