3A High School Football: Ferndale knocks out Kelso with second half surge

BELLINGHAM — For the third consecutive season, Kelso reached the 3A State playoffs only to be sent home after the opening round, this time falling 44-14 to seventh seed Ferndale on Friday at Civic Stadium in Bellingham.

Kelso (8-3, 5-0 league) earned the 10th seed out of 16 3A schools to make the State playoffs after defeating Gig Harbor in a stirring comeback on Saturday, by a score of 45-34. On paper, it received a favorable matchup against a Ferndale (8-2) squad that resembles itself in the way it wants to dominate the line of scrimmage, run the football and control time of possession.

This time around, though, it was the Hilanders getting pushed around up front. Kelso got all it could handle at the line of scrimmage from a Ferndale group led by Washington offensive line commit Landon Hatchett. More often than not, the team that controls the line of scrimmage wins the game come playoff time and that was true again Friday. Ferndale piled up 362 rushing yards while holding Kelso to 177 yards on the ground.

Talan Bungard rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries to lead the Golden Eagles. Isaiah Carlson ran 18 times for 94 yards and a touchdown while Conner Walcker added another 33 yards on the ground.

“It wasn’t just (Hatchett). He’s the marquee guy, but that (Jake) Mason is a really good player, too,” Kelso coach Steve Amrine said. “When their front four can handle stuff inside it makes a difference.”

The turning point in this opening-round playoff game came late in the first half when Kelso began a drive on its own 19-yard line trailing 17-14. Its first two plays were a holding penalty that sent them back to their own nine and a fumbled snap which pushed the Hilanders back even farther to the five-yard line. Three plays later, Ferndale recovered the blocked punt inside the end zone to increase their lead to 24-14.

“The two situations that happened back-to-back there kind of took us out of the game,” said Amrine. “It snowballed. We always talk about five plays decide a football game and you just never know when those five plays will come up. God, we happened to have two in a row and it was a perfect storm.”

The two teams traded turnovers in a scoreless third quarter before Bungard and the Golden Eagles’ offense got right in the fourth quarter to pull away. Ferndale intercepted Amrine twice and turned a bad snap on a punt attempt into a 64-yard touchdown run by punter Phoenyx Finkbonner to extend the Ferndale lead to 44-14. The score capped a 30-0 scoring run for the Golden Eagles.

Kelso was left to lament a near touchdown catch in the third quarter when Amrine’s pass barely eluded receiver Naiser Lukas in the end zone. And then there was the blocked field goal that followed.

Instead of an answer and a momentum swing, Amrine was intercepted by Walcker with 11 minutes to play and Bungard ripped off a 20-yard touchdown run on the next play to open a 31-14 lead.

The sequence left Kelso in a position where its only option was to throw the football repeatedly, and that played right into the hands of the Ferndale defense. The Golden Eagles bottled up the run and forced Amrine to beat them with his arm which he was unable to do. Amrine simply didn’t have the time or any receivers running free as he did against Gig Harbor to create a big play to get his team back in the game.

Senior running back Conner Noah finished with 93 yards rushing on 21 carries to lead the Kelso ground attack. Junior Laurence Bostic added 50 yards on four carries. Quarterback Tucker Amrine was 4-for-13 passing for 114 yards two touchdowns and two interceptions.

His two touchdowns came in the first half on connections with senior receiver Zeke Smith. The first came with Kelso trailing 7-0 with 2:59 to play in the first quarter. Smith ran a go route on third-and-eight, slipped by his defender and Amrine hit him in stride on a nicely thrown ball down the sideline for a 78-yard touchdown strike.

The other came on a 26-yard pass with 6:21 remaining in the second quarter on fourth-and-nine. Smith made a diving catch just inside the back part of the end zone to tie the score 14-14.

“I feel like we all had faith that we were going to come back to win especially with the win last week against Gig Harbor,” Smith said about Kelso’s confidence trailing 24-14 at halftime. “It’s really tough. They have a lot of good football players on the other side and so do we. Tonight just wasn’t our night. We know what we’re capable of.”

With the loss, Kelso’s magical season came to a disappointing conclusion. The Hilanders won their first outright conference title since 2004 and reached the 3A State playoffs for the third consecutive season. A senior class led by the likes of Noah, Smith, Judah Calixte, Franzen and Matt Swanson won’t be forgotten by coach Amrine or the blue and gold faithful.

“Our senior leadership was awesome,” said Amrine. “A lot of them have played a lot of football, played since they were freshman and did a lot for Kelso High School.”

Likewise, Smith won’t ever forget his teammates.

“We accomplished a lot. Happy with the team and with what we could accomplished,” Smith said. “Sad with what we didn’t (accomplish).”