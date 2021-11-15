3A GSHL Football All-League

Offensive POY: Hunter Letteer (Kelso)
Defensive POY: Colby Cooper (Kelso)
Multi-purpose POY: Thor Stepina (Prairie)
Coach of the Year: Adam Mathieson (Mountain View)
Assistant of the Year: Pete Van Datta (Mountain View)
OFFENSE
First team
QB: Mitch Johnson (Mountain View)
RB: Conner Noah (Kelso)
RB: Kyle Norton (Evergreen)
WR: LaDamian McCord (Heritage)
WR: Jacob Martin (Mountain View)
WR: Zeke Smith (Kelso)
TE: Aiden Nicholson (Mountain View)
OL: Brady Phillips (Kelso)
OL: Dom Kemp (Kelso)
OL: Ben Kapelka (Prairie)
OL: Adam Youkon (Heritage)
OL: Alexis Plummer (Mountain View)
Second team
QB: Khalil Osbin (Heritage)
RB: Alex Ford (Prairie)
RB: Kedyn Bolds (Heritage)
WR: JJ Tompson (Mountain View)
WR: Colby Cooper (Kelso)
WR: Kyle Chen (Mountain View)
TE: Israel Duncan (Prairie)
OL: David Tauscher (Mountain View)
OL: Fox Crader (Evergreen)
OL: Parker Neyens (Prairie)
OL: Jurrell McDade (Mountain View)
OL: Kaleb Watson (Prairie)
DEFENSE
First team
DL: Israel Duncan (Prairie)
DL: David Kailea (Evergreen)
DL: Brady Phillips (Kelso)
DL: Jurrell McDade (Mountain View)
LB: Michael Hause (Kelso)
LB: Judah Calixte (Kelso)
LB: Gary McCulley (Evergreen)
LB: Valike Tamakloe (Mountain View)
DB: Jonathan Landry (Evergreen)
DB: Kyle Chen (Mountain View)
DB: Aidan Miller (Heritage)
DB: CJ Hamblin (Mountain View)
Second team
DL: Alexis Plummer (Mountain View)
DL: Jack Warren (Heritage)
DL: Dustin Garrett (Heritage)
DL: Payton Stewart (Kelso)
LB: Ryder Troxel (Prairie)
LB: Casen Reed (Mountain View)
LB: Caleb Blick (Prairie)
LB: Cale Franzen (Kelso)
DB: Conner Noah (Kelso)
DB: Zeke Smith (Kelso)
DB: Alex Ford (Prairie)
DB: Jonathan Martin (Mountain View)
SPECIAL TEAMS
First team
K: Eli Warne (Mountain View)
P: Jacob Martin (Mountain View)
AP/KR: Jonathan Landry (Evergreen)