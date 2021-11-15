 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3A GSHL Football All-League
0 comments
agate

3A GSHL Football All-League

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hunter Letteer pass

Kelso's Hunter Letteer (15) fires a pass downfield against Skyview on Oct. 7 at Schroeder Field. 

 Ryan Peerboom

Offensive POY: Hunter Letteer (Kelso)

Defensive POY: Colby Cooper (Kelso)

Multi-purpose POY: Thor Stepina (Prairie)

Coach of the Year: Adam Mathieson (Mountain View)

Assistant of the Year: Pete Van Datta (Mountain View)

OFFENSE

First team

QB: Mitch Johnson (Mountain View)

RB: Conner Noah (Kelso)

RB: Kyle Norton (Evergreen)

WR: LaDamian McCord (Heritage)

WR: Jacob Martin (Mountain View)

WR: Zeke Smith (Kelso)

TE: Aiden Nicholson (Mountain View)

OL: Brady Phillips (Kelso)

OL: Dom Kemp (Kelso)

OL: Ben Kapelka (Prairie)

OL: Adam Youkon (Heritage)

OL: Alexis Plummer (Mountain View)

Second team

QB: Khalil Osbin (Heritage)

RB: Alex Ford (Prairie)

RB: Kedyn Bolds (Heritage)

WR: JJ Tompson (Mountain View)

WR: Colby Cooper (Kelso)

WR: Kyle Chen (Mountain View)

TE: Israel Duncan (Prairie)

OL: David Tauscher (Mountain View)

OL: Fox Crader (Evergreen)

OL: Parker Neyens (Prairie)

OL: Jurrell McDade (Mountain View)

OL: Kaleb Watson (Prairie)

DEFENSE

First team

DL: Israel Duncan (Prairie)

DL: David Kailea (Evergreen)

DL: Brady Phillips (Kelso)

DL: Jurrell McDade (Mountain View)

LB: Michael Hause (Kelso)

LB: Judah Calixte (Kelso)

LB: Gary McCulley (Evergreen)

LB: Valike Tamakloe (Mountain View)

DB: Jonathan Landry (Evergreen)

DB: Kyle Chen (Mountain View)

DB: Aidan Miller (Heritage)

DB: CJ Hamblin (Mountain View)

Second team

DL: Alexis Plummer (Mountain View)

DL: Jack Warren (Heritage)

DL: Dustin Garrett (Heritage)

DL: Payton Stewart (Kelso)

LB: Ryder Troxel (Prairie)

LB: Casen Reed (Mountain View)

LB: Caleb Blick (Prairie)

LB: Cale Franzen (Kelso)

DB: Conner Noah (Kelso)

DB: Zeke Smith (Kelso)

DB: Alex Ford (Prairie)

DB: Jonathan Martin (Mountain View)

SPECIAL TEAMS

First team

K: Eli Warne (Mountain View)

P: Jacob Martin (Mountain View)

AP/KR: Jonathan Landry (Evergreen)

Second team

K: Mason Smith (Kelso)

P: Judah Calixte (Kelso)

AP/KR: Akili Kamau (Mountain View)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News