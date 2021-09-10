3A Football: Kelso plays complete game in drubbing of North Thurston

Letteer then lofted a deep ball that landed perfectly in the hands of Zeke Smith down the sideline to give the Hilanders a first and goal. Calixte scored from eight yards out, but a penalty brought it back. Unfazed, Colby Cooper took a fly sweep to the end zone the next play from the 13 to extend Kelso’s lead to 32-0.

Kelso got the ball back with just over two minutes left in the first half, but they turned the two-minute drill into a one-minute drill and scored on a 32-yard TD from Letteer to Smith to stroll into the locker room up big at the half.

“When I see one of my guys that I know who’s faster than the other one I’m going to give him the chance and that’s exactly what we did multiple times,” Letteer said.

Out of the locker room, Calixte had one last spark for the Hilanders. On their first offensive play of the second half, Calixte took the handoff from Letteer, juked a couple defenders to find some space, then bursted for 60 yards to the house.

From there, with the running clock rule in place, the Hilanders called off the dogs and rotated in JV players to close out their second straight shutout to start the season.

“It takes a mature group to come out and do that,” Amrine said. “These guys have practiced hard and played hard so that is positive.”