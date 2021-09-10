3A Football: Kelso plays complete game in drubbing of North Thurston

KELSO — Everything went Kelso’s way on Friday night. With Ed Laulainen Stadium nearly full, the Hilanders put on a show in a 46-0 blowout of the North Thurston Rams in their first home game of the year.
“Total team effort,” Kelso coach Steve Amrine said. “Lot of guys got the football and a lot of guys got to play. Any night you can get all these guys to play, it’s very important and it’s very good.”
There are plenty of examples to show just how well the night went for the Hilanders, but Hunter Letteer’s stat line might sum it up best. Letteer finished the game 7-of-7 passing for 139 yards with two touchdown passes. The Kelso signal caller also took off to run one time and found the end zone in the process on a 30-yard TD trot.
“It started up front,” Letteer said. “There was good protection and our wide receivers just really put in the work over the week in practice and we got dialed in and it showed tonight.
Letteer’s perfect line was just one piece of a nearly perfect night for the Hilanders.
The Hilanders received the opening kick and Connor Noah broke free and returned it to North Thurston’s 40 to give them great field position to start their first drive with some energy behind them.
“When you open with the opening kickoff and we get the ball with a good burst then it gets the crowd going right away,” Amrine said.
The Kelso faithful didn’t have to wait long to see the Hilanders find the end zone. Noah carried the ball five times in six plays and found the end zone from 15 yards out to put the Hilanders on the board and match their entire scoring output from last week against W.F. West as they took a 7-0 lead less than three minutes into the game.
The Kelso defense forced a three-and-out on the Rams’ opening offensive drive, and a shanked punt that netted just 10 yards gave the Hilanders the ball at the North Thurston 25, one of many instances where the Hilanders controlled field position in the game.
Kelso answered just two plays later on a 7-yard run by Noah that was set up by a 17-yard completion from Letteer to Judah Calixte and the Hilanders were on a roll up 13-0.
Another forced punt and the Hilanders were back in the end zone in three offensive plays, this time capped by Letteer’s 30-yard scamper.
North Thurston then fumbled on the first play of the next drive and Letteer found Trey Hoover a play later from 10 yards out to put Kelso on top 26-0. After just one score a week ago, Kelso had found the end zone four times in the first quarter against the Rams.
North Thurston finally notched a first down on the first play of the second quarter, but the Kelso defense shut the door on the drive with back-to-back sacks of Ram QB Ray Parker by Tyler Kleven and Michael Hause to get the ball back.
Letteer then lofted a deep ball that landed perfectly in the hands of Zeke Smith down the sideline to give the Hilanders a first and goal. Calixte scored from eight yards out, but a penalty brought it back. Unfazed, Colby Cooper took a fly sweep to the end zone the next play from the 13 to extend Kelso’s lead to 32-0.
Kelso got the ball back with just over two minutes left in the first half, but they turned the two-minute drill into a one-minute drill and scored on a 32-yard TD from Letteer to Smith to stroll into the locker room up big at the half.
“When I see one of my guys that I know who’s faster than the other one I’m going to give him the chance and that’s exactly what we did multiple times,” Letteer said.
Out of the locker room, Calixte had one last spark for the Hilanders. On their first offensive play of the second half, Calixte took the handoff from Letteer, juked a couple defenders to find some space, then bursted for 60 yards to the house.
From there, with the running clock rule in place, the Hilanders called off the dogs and rotated in JV players to close out their second straight shutout to start the season.
“It takes a mature group to come out and do that,” Amrine said. “These guys have practiced hard and played hard so that is positive.”
The Hilander defense has yet to find a match, and yet to find a team that can score against them. Amrine assured that the stronger competition is coming, but for now he likes the way his defense is swarming to the ball.
“We’re running to the football and we’re striking and we’re just being sound,” Amrine said. “Guys keep improving and that’s what we like to see. The more people you can play the deeper you are.”
The offense took what the Rams gave them and made quick work of the great field position. The Hilanders had six of their seven scores come on drives of four plays or less.
In addition to Letteer’s flawless line, Noah carried the ball eight times for 46 yards and two scores for Kelso. Smith had two grabs for 76 yards and a TD.
“We have some electric guys so I’m anxious to continue with this and see how we can keep improving and we’re going to play good teams here shortly,” Amrine said.
Kelso’s dominance of the field position game led them to finish the blowout win with just 302 yards of total offense on the night.
The return to Schroeder Field at Laulainen Stadium was welcomed by all involved and set the stage for the Hilanders win.
“It feels awesome,” Letteer said. “It’s way better than last year with no fans and the environment’s back and everything just feels normal again.”
Amrine said he can see the players feed off that energy from the crowds that were forced to miss last season.
“One of the coolest things is how much fun they’re having playing right now,” he said. “They’re genuinely excited for their teammates and their buddies. This is really cool to see kids and families and people get to do this. We have missed this.”
Kelso (2-0) is back on the field and across the border as they take on Centennial (Ore.) next week in Gresham.