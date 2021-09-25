3A Football: Kelso keeps rolling in win over Prairie

VANCOUVER — Like all good things, the shutout streak by the Kelso defense to open the season had to come to an end.
But first, the Hilanders stacked highlight after highlight in yet another dominating performance, handling Prairie in a 33-8 win to open 3A play.
“We were dialed in,” Kelso Our kids practiced hard all week, our coaches had a great plan, and our kids executed it. Huge team victory. A lot of kids played tonight. It was really good.”
The defensive shutout streak began in blanking of W.F. West, continued against North Thurston, and survived last week’s short-notice win over Nooksack Valley, when the Pioneer’s points came on special teams. And the Hilanders came oh-so-close to making it four games straight, turning in three shutout quarters and nearly a fourth, before Prairie finally cracked the scoreboard with 26 seconds left in the game.
All told, it took opponents 191 minutes and 32 seconds of gametime to score on the Hilanders’ defense.
“How about that?” Amrine said. “In modern-day football, that’s incredible, with the way people spread it out and throw.”
But by the time the Falcons finally scored, the game was well and truly over, thanks to yet another complete effort from the Hilanders.
On offense, just about everything went right at some point. Hunter Letteer went 10-of-12 for 162 yards and three touchdowns through the air, and added 62 yards and a score on the ground. Conner Noah hit paydirt twice — once on a catch and once on a run — racking up 65 rushing yards.
Even when the Hilanders when backwards, they succeeded. After taking over seven minutes off the clock on their first possession of the night, the visitors found themselves facing a goal-to-go situation from the 30-yard line after three straight penalties. But the offense got itself out of the pickle, with Letteer hitting Noah on an easy swing pass and the tailback running over Falcons en route to the first points of the night.
Two scoring drives later, Kelso showed it could go fast too, ripping off a two-minute drill that went 74 yards and ended with Letteer finding Zeke Smith in the end zone with five seconds left on the clock in the first half.
“That was nice to see too, that we can get people on their heels,” Amrine said.
That made it 26-0 come halftime, and Noah punched in a 10-yard run late in the third quarter to make it 33-0.
And all of that ran parallel to yet another dominant day for the defense, for which Amrine spent a good part practically calling Prairie’s plays from the sideline before they happened.
“The kids really bought into the plan,” he said. “We were dialed in… Our coaches did a good job, and our players were studying and paying attention. It’s really neat to see the coaches believing in the players and the players believing in the coaches.”
The Kelso front held Prairie to 97 rushing yards — a number that doesn’t take into account an amount of sacks so high Amrine lost count.
Meanwhile, the Falcons finished with just 123 yards through the air — more than half of which came on the 65-yard touchdown pass that finally got the hosts on the board with under 30 seconds left.
“Our front eight did a great job, and then our secondary did a great job,” Amrine said. “Our front and coverage were working together.”
Four games into the season, the Hilanders have outscored their opponents 121-14, and showed Friday that their early-season success wasn’t just a mirage from playing two lower-classifcation schools.
Next up will for Kelso (4-0) will be a chance for revenge, with Mountain View coming to Schroeder Field on Friday. In the winter, the Thunder pulled away from the Hilanders in a sloppy season-opener, but this fall, Amrine says he sees something different in his side.
“We’re in better shape, and it’s a complete focus and a complete belief that it’s going to go our way,” he said. “Guys working together, guys playing with confidence. We’re not cocky, but we’re really confident in what we’re doing right now, and that’s powerful.”