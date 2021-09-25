3A Football: Kelso keeps rolling in win over Prairie

Even when the Hilanders when backwards, they succeeded. After taking over seven minutes off the clock on their first possession of the night, the visitors found themselves facing a goal-to-go situation from the 30-yard line after three straight penalties. But the offense got itself out of the pickle, with Letteer hitting Noah on an easy swing pass and the tailback running over Falcons en route to the first points of the night.

Two scoring drives later, Kelso showed it could go fast too, ripping off a two-minute drill that went 74 yards and ended with Letteer finding Zeke Smith in the end zone with five seconds left on the clock in the first half.

“That was nice to see too, that we can get people on their heels,” Amrine said.

That made it 26-0 come halftime, and Noah punched in a 10-yard run late in the third quarter to make it 33-0.

And all of that ran parallel to yet another dominant day for the defense, for which Amrine spent a good part practically calling Prairie’s plays from the sideline before they happened.