3A Football: Kelso breaks away, rolls into second round of State

AUBURN – The Hilanders had all the answers.

Despite surrendering a touchdown on the game’s opening drive, Kelso ultimately dominated its Week 10 preliminary Class 3A playoff game against host Auburn Riverside and ran away with a 41-21 victory at Auburn Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

The victory propels the No. 2 seed from the Greater St. Helen’s League into the state round of 16 that will be played next weekend, Nov. 11-13. The Hilanders (8-2) will wait to find out who they will play, along with all the other winners from this weekend’s games, until a draw on Sunday at the WIAA offices.

“It is what it is,” Kelso coach Steve Amrine said. “Our guys were excited to come out and play. They sure proved it. Hopefully we did enough tonight, we come up on the road and beat a league champion, to get us up into an 11, 10 or 11. We’re a good football team.”

After the Ravens (7-1) went 76 yards in six plays to open the game, and took a 7-0 lead with 8:59 to go in the first quarter on a 6-yard scoring strike from Payton Accetturo to Jace Villers, fortunes turned almost immediately.