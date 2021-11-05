3A Football: Kelso breaks away, rolls into second round of State

AUBURN – The Hilanders had all the answers.
Despite surrendering a touchdown on the game’s opening drive, Kelso ultimately dominated its Week 10 preliminary Class 3A playoff game against host Auburn Riverside and ran away with a 41-21 victory at Auburn Memorial Stadium on Friday night.
The victory propels the No. 2 seed from the Greater St. Helen’s League into the state round of 16 that will be played next weekend, Nov. 11-13. The Hilanders (8-2) will wait to find out who they will play, along with all the other winners from this weekend’s games, until a draw on Sunday at the WIAA offices.
“It is what it is,” Kelso coach Steve Amrine said. “Our guys were excited to come out and play. They sure proved it. Hopefully we did enough tonight, we come up on the road and beat a league champion, to get us up into an 11, 10 or 11. We’re a good football team.”
After the Ravens (7-1) went 76 yards in six plays to open the game, and took a 7-0 lead with 8:59 to go in the first quarter on a 6-yard scoring strike from Payton Accetturo to Jace Villers, fortunes turned almost immediately.
The Kelso defense held Riverside to just 68 yards of total offense the rest of the first half. Meanwhile, the Hilanders got their running game going, which in turn opened up the passing attack.
Judah Calixte got it going first. On Kelso’s second possession, Calixte toted the ball on five of the Hilanders' seven plays, going for 52 yards including the tying touchdown on a 21-yard run with 2:45 to play in the first quarter.
Calixte would finish with 123 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.
“When he makes big plays, it just brings that energy to everybody,” said running back Conner Noah, who himself had 128 yards and two TDs on 17 rushes. “Then, ripple effect.”
Noah got his night going on the ensuing possession. His 15 yards helped navigate a short 49-yard drive that quarterback Hunter Letteer finished off with a 1-yard sneak with 11:05 to go in the first half.
Kelso extended its advantage just minutes later, when Letteer connected with Zeke Smith for a 42-yard touchdown strike that Smith wrestled away from Raven defender Carson Brown, who was draped all over Smith as he went into the end zone.
“I just kind of ran up there, saw the ball and went up and got it,” said Smith, who also had two of Kelso’s three interceptions of Accetturo.
Staked to a 21-7 lead at the half, Kelso extended that margin with a second-half opening drive that covered 80 yards in 10 plays and culminated with Noah’s first of two touchdown runs, from 16 yards out.
Accetturo hit Andrew Butler for a 27-yard score that cut the deficit to 28-14 with 1:41 left in the third quarter, but the Ravens would get no closer as Kelso answered again with two more scores over the next six minutes.
“You know, it’s funny, too,” Amrine said. “We talked about not coming out and getting off to a bad start, and it’s like, holy cow. Our thought tonight was, we’ve got to get our feet on the ground early because the scores these guys can make. And we were able to, after that (first drive). That was really good.”