3A Football: Hilanders romp past Heritage, seal State berth

“He’s been rock-steady the whole time, and been awesome for us,” Amrine said.

That score came on Kelso’s second possession. The Hilanders forced a three-and-out after Noah’s first run, two Calixte 11-yard gains put the ball just inside midfield, and Letteer’s first throw on the night was a drop in the bucket to Zeke Smith over the top for a 49-yard touchdown.

“Zeke’s become a downfield threat that people have got to make sure they cover,” Amrine said. “Our coaches do a good job of finding an advantage we like and taking advantage.”

That made it 14-0 Kelso, less than three minutes into the game. The Hilanders kept getting the ball back — they forced five punts in the first half alone — and scoring.

The few times Heritage got any success on offense, Kelso answered quickly. In the first quarter, the T-Wolves took advantage of short field to make it 21-6, but Cooper took the ensuing kickoff 72 yards to the house to get the points right back. When Heritage scored on its first drive of the third quarter, Kelso needed just two plays to answer, with one Noah run going 9 yards and the next going 47.