3A Football: Hilanders romp past Heritage, seal State berth

KELSO — The Kelso football team had quite the audience Friday night, with a student section and fans packed into Schroeder Field for homecoming and senior night. And that crowd saw the Hilander Train leave the station and pick up speed for the rest of the way in a 56-12 win over Heritage where pretty much everything went right.
With Kelso playing 4A Battle Ground to wrap up the regular season next week, Friday’s win capped off the Hilanders’ 3A slate with the second-best record in the 3A GSHL, punching their ticket to the 32-team state tournament.
“I think you’re seeing what you like to see,” Kelso coach Steven Amrine said. “We’re getting better; we’re not staying stagnant. Are we perfect? No. But gosh, we’re getting better and guys are playing super hard. You want to be playing your best football toward the end of the year, and I really feel we’re headed that way.”
And it started, quite literally, with the run game.
On the first play from scrimmage, Conner Noah took the handoff, cut upfield, broke to the second level, and hit the sideline for a 64-yard touchdown run.
That kicked off an absolutely dominant night for Kelso’s rushing attack, running behind an offensive line without its leader in Brady Phillips, who was out for the week.
“We challenged the guys to run the ball,” Amrine said. “I’m very proud of our offensive line. We challenged the O-Line and they rallied back and did an awesome, awesome job. We were very physical. We definitely dominated up front.”
As a team, Kelso racked up 411 rushing yards, averaging over 11 yards per carry — a number that went down somewhat when the backups came in in the fourth. The Hilanders eclipsed 100 yards on the ground — and found the end zone — in each of the first three quarters.
Noah led the way with 204 yards on 11 carries. He had three touchdowns and would have had a fourth if not for a wild sequence when he fumbled the ball into the end zone but went out of bounds before he recovered it, resulting in a touchback.
Behind him, Judah Calixte added 113 yards and a score of his own, with Kelso going back and forth between the two backs all night long.
“That’s a pretty good 1-2 punch when those guys are rolling,” Amrine said. “They’re a little bit different. Conner’s a little slashy, but always falling forward. And Judah’s a pretty powerful guy.
“Any time you've got a couple guys, it lessens the load and keeps you fresh. Playing against a fresh back late in the game is hard on a defense.”
Quarterback Hunter Letteer added 37 yards on six keepers. Colby Cooper only carried the ball twice — once on a reverse and once on a wildcat run — but both runs found the end zone.
Meanwhile, Letteer was his normal, efficient self, finishing 11-for-15 for 149 yards and a touchdown.
“He’s been rock-steady the whole time, and been awesome for us,” Amrine said.
That score came on Kelso’s second possession. The Hilanders forced a three-and-out after Noah’s first run, two Calixte 11-yard gains put the ball just inside midfield, and Letteer’s first throw on the night was a drop in the bucket to Zeke Smith over the top for a 49-yard touchdown.
“Zeke’s become a downfield threat that people have got to make sure they cover,” Amrine said. “Our coaches do a good job of finding an advantage we like and taking advantage.”
That made it 14-0 Kelso, less than three minutes into the game. The Hilanders kept getting the ball back — they forced five punts in the first half alone — and scoring.
The few times Heritage got any success on offense, Kelso answered quickly. In the first quarter, the T-Wolves took advantage of short field to make it 21-6, but Cooper took the ensuing kickoff 72 yards to the house to get the points right back. When Heritage scored on its first drive of the third quarter, Kelso needed just two plays to answer, with one Noah run going 9 yards and the next going 47.
“It’s awesome, because any time we gave them a glimmer of hope, we were able to squash it,” Amrine said. “That’s been one of the things we talked about from last year: we didn’t finish a lot of times. It’s been an absolute constant with these guys to make sure they finish, and they’ve really, really taken care of it.”
Noah added an interception to his night on defense. The Hilanders also recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter, at which point their backups ended the game fittingly with the running clock ticking: running the ball down to to the 4-yard line before taking a knee.
Now, Kelso (5-2) will get one more regular season matchup — against winless Battle Ground — to build up speed for its return to the postseason after a pandemic hiatus.
“Now that we’re in,” Amrine said, “I think we’re going to be a tough out for someone.”