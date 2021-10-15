3A Football: Hilanders get right, smash Evergreen

VANCOUVER — Kelso football craved that winning feeling again.

In consecutive defeats to Mountain View and Skyview, the Hilanders showed they were close to figuring things out. On Friday evening at McKenzie Stadium, Kelso got to celebrate the lessons learned in defeat by toppling Evergreen 42-10 in an important 3A Greater St. Helens League contest.

“We’ve been working our absolute butt off all week,” senior defensive lineman Josiah Fisher said. “We took every single loss and we turned it up every single week. We keep going higher and higher.”

Hunter Letteer threw three first-half touchdown passes; Conner Noah amassed 126 offensive yards, two touchdowns and an interception; and the defense again put the clamps on in a dominant effort.

The Hilanders (5-2) are one win away from clinching a postseason spot, and host Heritage for homecoming next Friday.

“We’re all looking forward to the challenge,” Fisher said. “Obviously, there’s some nervousness. But that’s what happen you want it.”

Friday’s victory proved exactly why this year’s group is particularly special: They’re as cohesive a unit as any high school football team in the state.

