3A Football: Hilanders get right, smash Evergreen

VANCOUVER — Kelso football craved that winning feeling again.
In consecutive defeats to Mountain View and Skyview, the Hilanders showed they were close to figuring things out. On Friday evening at McKenzie Stadium, Kelso got to celebrate the lessons learned in defeat by toppling Evergreen 42-10 in an important 3A Greater St. Helens League contest.
“We’ve been working our absolute butt off all week,” senior defensive lineman Josiah Fisher said. “We took every single loss and we turned it up every single week. We keep going higher and higher.”
Hunter Letteer threw three first-half touchdown passes; Conner Noah amassed 126 offensive yards, two touchdowns and an interception; and the defense again put the clamps on in a dominant effort.
The Hilanders (5-2) are one win away from clinching a postseason spot, and host Heritage for homecoming next Friday.
“We’re all looking forward to the challenge,” Fisher said. “Obviously, there’s some nervousness. But that’s what happen you want it.”
Friday’s victory proved exactly why this year’s group is particularly special: They’re as cohesive a unit as any high school football team in the state.
Up 35-10 late, the sidelines fervently cheered on reserve running back Chase Dillehay as he rumbled 13 yards for a “put a bow on it” touchdown. They roared for Judah Calixte when he kicked a booming punt, and then minutes later, sprinted up the sidelines on a 44-yard run.
A junior-led group has a way of bringing everyone together, coach Steve Amrine said.
“When you’re junior-dominated, you’re tied to the seniors and to the sophomores,” Amrine elaborated. “They blend together really well.”
Aside from a first-play fumble, which led to Evergreen’s 31-yard field goal to open the scoring, Kelso was close to perfect.
Letteer threw for 166 yards on 14-of-24 passing. He threw touchdown passes to Reece Collins (10 yards), Zeke Smith (56 yards) and Noah (13 yards) in the first half as Kelso raced to a 21-3 lead.
Evergreen got behind Kelso just once, as Jayden Grace hit Jordan Peters in stride for a 55-yard touchdown pass to cut the Scotties advantage to 21-10 at the half. Kelso allowed just 214 yards on the night.
“Our kids needed it, and they played inspired football tonight,” Amrine said. “I couldn’t be happier and more proud of the way they came out and played.”
In the second half, the Hilanders’ offense went on a 12-play, 93-yard statement drive that ended with a Noah 1-yard punch-in to make it 28-10. The Plainsmen did not come close to threatening again.
Colby Cooper’s 4-yard fourth-down conversion in the red zone set up Noah’s score. Cooper also had an interception and a 13-yard touchdown run in the game.